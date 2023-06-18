Next Free Fire Omnireptile Top-Up event leaked: Rewards, start date, server and more

Garena does not hold back when releasing new top-up events in Free Fire. One of the events is usually available in the game and is replaced by a new one as soon as the current one concludes. Even before the completion of the ongoing Oh Yeah Top-Up event, the leaks for the upcoming Omnireptile Top-Up have come up on the internet.

The data miners posted the upcoming event's posters, and it has come the center of attraction very soon. The following section will provide all the information leaked about the forthcoming top-up event.

New Omnireptile Top-Up event in Free Fire, as per latest leak

The leaks of the Free Fire Omnireptile Top-Up event were posted by the well-known data miner @maxxleakerofc in his recent Instagram post. The data miner leaked the event's poster, highlighting multiple aspects, including the start date, rewards, and more.

Accordingly, you will be able to benefit from the event on the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers from June 20, and the cosmetics will remain available until June 26, 2023. Among the leaked rewards is a pan and backpack skin. The specifics of the same as per the leaks are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get an Innocent Moco for free

Purchase 200 diamonds to get an Omnireptile Backpack for free

Suppose the leaks turn out to be true. In that case, you will stand a chance to get multiple rewards only on the purchase of 200 diamonds which is even less than the previous few top-up events.

Although the details of the upcoming event have come from reputable data miners, these are still only leaks and must be treated with a grain of salt. The developers may or may not incorporate the event or the rewards in the battle royale game.

Current Oh Yeah Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX Indian server

Rewards of the Oh Yeah Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

The ongoing Free Fire MAX Oh Yeah Top-Up event went live on the Indian server on June 13, 2023, and you can derive the benefits until June 19, 2023. You can purchase 300 diamonds during this phase to receive Neon Electricity Shoes and an Oh Yeah emote.

If you prefer this set of rewards more than the leaked ones, you can obtain the required number of diamonds to become eligible for the items. In a vice-versa situation, you may wait for the next event.

Note: Free Fire is blocked in India due to government-imposed restrictions. As a result, you should refrain from downloading or playing the game. Instead, you may participate in the MAX version, which is not on the blocked application list.

