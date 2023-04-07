Free Fire MAX Play Rampage United event: How to earn vouchers for free

Free Fire MAX has introduced a new event called Play Rampage United, which aims to encourage the community to play the recently re-added Rampage United game mode. Play Rampage United requires users to complete simple tasks in exchange for rewards. Gamers only have to play the Rampage United game mode for a certain amount of time to become eligible for the free vouchers.

Readers can find more details about the event in the section below.

How to get free vouchers from the Play Rampage United event in Free Fire MAX

Here is the Play Rampage United event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Play Rampage United event kicked off today, April 7, 2023, and players will have access to the event until April 13, 2023. They must meet the following requirements over the course of one week to receive a Diamond Royale Voucher, Weapon Royale Voucher, and Incubator Voucher:

Play 5 minutes of Rampage United: Random Loadout Loot Crate

Play 10 minutes of Ramage United: Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

Play 20 minutes of Ramage United: Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

Play 30 minutes of Ramage United: Incubator Voucher (Expiry: May 31, 2023)

It is worth noting that the requirements are successive and that individuals have to play for 30 minutes in total to receive all four rewards. As achieving 30 minutes of playtime is relatively easy, players should be able to meet the requirements after a few matches.

Once they receive the vouchers, players can spend them in the Luck Royale section to receive rewards. The Random Loadout Loot Crate can be opened to receive a random loadout item.

How to play Rampage United mode and claim rewards

Play the Rampage United mode and complete the requirements (Image via Garena)

Follow these steps to complete the Play Rampage United event and receive free rewards in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open the game and start playing the Rampage United game mode to complete the requirements.

Step 2: Once you have played for 30 minutes, tap on the Calendar icon to navigate to the events section.

Step 3: Select the Play Rampage United event from the various list of ongoing events.

Step 4: The rewards will be displayed on the screen. You can tap on the Claim button to receive the vouchers in the game.

Other events in Free Fire MAX

Calendar of the Emerland Storm events in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Apart from the Play Rampage United event, Garena has added a calendar for the Emerald Storm celebrations, with two events underway - Mystery Shop and Emerald Cards. The former offers items at steep discounts, and the latter offers free items such as emotes.

More events based on specific celebrations will soon be introduced, offering players tons of exclusive themed items, including the highly awaited Eagle Gaze M1887.

