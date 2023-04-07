New Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop: Get Adventuring Hero Bundle, Adventuring Princess Bundle, and more rewards

The Mystery Shop has returned to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX, allowing players to obtain exclusive items at massive discounts. It will be active for seven days, giving gamers plenty of time to acquire the items they want.

The Ramadan-themed event has brought two costumes as grand prizes — the Adventuring Hero Bundle and the Adventuring Princess Bundle. The former can be equipped with male characters, while the latter can be used on female characters.

The new Mystery Shop arrived in Free Fire MAX on April 7, 2023, and will remain open until April 13, 2023. It has two prize pools, one with the Adventuring Hero Bundle and the other with the Adventuring Princess Bundle.

Listed below are the items featured in these prize pools:

Prize pool 1

Adventuring Hero Bundle

M1014 – Green Flame Draco Token

XM8 – Destiny Guardian Token

Diamond Royale Voucher

Rampage Hyperbook Token

Drachen Fist Token

Dragon Gangster Bundle

Tease Waggor (emote)

Rap Swag (emote)

SKS – Hysteria

Desert Eagle – Merciless Necromancer

Gloo Wall – Netherworld Troops

Katan – Black Honor

Falco

Prize pool 2

Adventuring Princess Bundle

UMP – Booyah Day 2021 Token

MP5 – Platinum Divinity Token

Name Change Card

Incubator Voucher

Galaxy Hyperbook Token

Superstar Weekend Bundle

Kungfu Tigers (emote)

Shuffling (emote)

M60 – Spirited Overseers

G18 – Lava Lustre

Gloo Wall – Freezing Flame

Detective Panda

Moco Skywing

To start, players should head to the event and make a spin to receive a discount percentage. They will be allotted one of the two prize pools, which they can switch by spending 10 diamonds.

Make the spin to get the discount percentage (Image via Garena)

Once players are in the Mystery Shop, they can use diamonds to purchase items such as emotes, bundles, and more. After buying items worth a certain number of diamonds, the progress bar will fill and unlock the grand prize in the prize pool, which players can then purchase.

It is worth noting that players will be automatically switched to the other prize pool after purchasing the grand prize from the first one. They can then do the same thing, i.e., purchase items to complete the progress bar and unlock the grand prize.

Steps to access the Mystery Shop

Follow the steps below to access the Mystery Shop in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

You can follow the steps below to access the Mystery Shop and get items at a discounted price in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Boot up Free Fire MAX on your device and tap the Mystery Shop icon on the main lobby screen.

Step 2: Make the spin to get your discount percentage. Upon doing so, click the “Enter” button to enter the event.

Step 3: You can finally start purchasing the required items from the event.

Note: The prize pools may vary from user to user depending on if they already own an item in the pool.

