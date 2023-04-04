Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop leaked (April 2023): Everything we know so far

The Mystery Shop is a highly anticipated event in Free Fire MAX, as it provides players with an opportunity to obtain in-game items at a discounted price. The developers release a new Mystery Shop periodically, and it is always well-received by the community. Recently, popular data miner BB Bhai shared a post on Instagram revealing the next iteration of the event.

Based on the leaks, the Mystery Shop will be active from April 7 to April 13, allowing players to acquire exclusive items at a reduced cost. All the currently available details about the next Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop are provided below.

Details about the next Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop (April 2023)

The next Free Fire MAX Mystery Shop is right around the corner, and as usual, it will feature two costume bundles as grand prizes. Along with that, players can expect the event to offer pets, skins, and even the Booyah Pass at a discounted price tag.

As seen in the post above, the two costume bundles can be identified as Adventuring Hero Bundle and Adventuring Princess Bundle, respectively. The former will be for male characters, while players can equip the latter for female characters.

With the event commencing soon, interested users can keep diamonds stocked in their accounts and spend them once it officially begins in the game. The discounts provided during the Mystery Shop are substantial and can reach up to 90%, depending on the spin.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that the Mystery Shop will be added as part of the Ramadan celebrations across the different servers of Free Fire MAX and could feature other themed items related to the event.

It is worth noting that all the information presented above is based on leaks, and the developers haven’t confirmed the introduction of the event. Nevertheless, since BB Bhai is generally accurate with his leaks, players can expect the next Mystery Shop to be added in the coming days.

Glee Top-Up event leaked

Apart from the Mystery Shop, the upcoming top-up event for the India, Bangladesh, and Singapore servers has also been leaked. The Golden Seat Loot Box and Forward Backward Emote will feature as the primary rewards, and players will have to purchase 100 and 300 diamonds, respectively, to receive them in Free Fire MAX.

This particular event will go live on April 5 after the ongoing one ends. The emote could be a good item to obtain, and players can decide if they want to buy diamonds to acquire both rewards.

