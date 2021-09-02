Free Fire Max pre-registration in India: All you need to know

Free Fire Max is a new and enhanced version of the popular battle royale game, Free Fire. The title is yet to be released, but its pre-registration cycle began in India on 28 August 2021.

Android users can head over to the Google Play Store to get themselves pre-registered for Free Fire Max. They can also click on the link given here to do so. Once the link is opened, all players need to do is tap on the "Pre-register" button.

Free Fire Max has over 17 million pre-registrations to date.

Free Fire Max pre-registration rewards

The pre-registrations for Free Fire Max have crossed the 17-million mark (Image via Garena)

Players stand a chance to win exciting rewards if they pre-register for Free Fire Max. The rewards are categorized based on the number of pre-registrations.

Here are the milestones and their respective rewards:

If pre-registrations cross the five million mark: Max Raychaser (Bottom)

If pre-registrations cross the ten million mark: Gold Royale Voucher (2)

If pre-registrations cross the fifteen million mark: Max Raychaser (Facepaint)

If pre-registrations cross the twenty million mark: Cyber Max Skyboard

If pre-registrations cross the thirty million mark: Max Raychaser (Head)

Free Fire Max invitation rewards

Players will receive rewards if they successfully invite their friends to pre-register for Free Fire Max (Image via Garena)

Players can also win exciting rewards if they invite their friends to pre-register for Free Fire Max. Here are the rewards based on the number of users that a mobile gamer successfully invites:

Upon inviting 1 user: Max Raychaser (Shoes)

Upon inviting 2 users: Max Raychaser (Mask)

Upon inviting 3 users: Max Raychaser (Top)

Upon inviting 4 users: Cyber Max Loot box

Upon inviting 5 users: Diamond Royale Voucher (10)

Note: Players will be able to redeem their rewards from the Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption Site. The website will be available once the game is released.

Also read: "Free Fire Max will definitely help create an ecosystem that will foster grassroots talent": Jayasimha "Blind Bablu"

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh