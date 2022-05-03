Free Fire MAX Ramadan event: How to get free Green Power Backpack and room card

Free Fire MAX players have been occupied with various tasks and missions ever since the Ramadan-themed festivities were introduced. Today, the peak day of the celebrations has commenced, and the developers have incorporated several new events.

Playtime Reward is one of the events making its way into the battle royale title, and it features two unique rewards, the Green Power Backpack and Craftland Room Card. To unlock both of them, gamers simply have to play the game for a particular duration.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the game. The images used in the article have been taken from the MAX version, which wasn’t included in the list of prohibited apps.

How to complete Free Fire MAX Ramadan event to get free Green Power Backpack and room card

The event is going to be active only for a specified duration (Image via Garena)

Playtime Reward will be available in Free Fire MAX between 3 May and 5 May. As mentioned earlier, individuals will be required to play the game for a given amount of time. These are the exact specifics stated by Garena for the event:

Play the game for 60 minutes: Craftland Room Card (1 match) Play the game for 100 minutes: Green Power Backpack

The Green Power Backpack skin (Image via Garena)

Users need to spend 100 minutes playing the game, which is a task that they can accomplish easily in the specified duration of three days. There is no specification regarding the game mode, and players can participate in any of them to complete the event.

Due to the fact that themed rewards are considered rare, gamers should not miss out on the free Green Power Backpack.

Steps to claim the rewards

Today is the peak day of the celebrations (Image via Garena)

Upon completion, players can follow these simple steps to claim the two rewards:

Step 1: Users should first open the Free Fire MAX app. They must then navigate to the ‘Ramadan 2022’ section.

Step 2: Next, gamers should tap on the ‘Playtime Reward’ event. The rewards will show up on their screen.

Clicking here will take the users to the event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, they can press the ‘Claim’ button to redeem the two items.

Apart from these two rewards, several other rewards have been made accessible today, including a free Loot Box skin and a Falco pet skin.

Edited by Siddharth Satish