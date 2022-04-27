Free Fire MAX Ramadan event rewards for today (27 April 2022): Get free legendary emote and more

Free Fire MAX players currently have a flurry of Ramadan events accessible in the game, delivering an intriguing collection of in-game freebies ranging from stunning costumes to gun skins, emotes, etc. Most of these events require participants to complete a series of objectives that have made the game fun and engaging.

A few events have been ongoing over the last week, while the developers have just provided a teaser of others, adding to gamers' enthusiasm around the upcoming freebies. If players have not yet begun their quest to complete the current tasks, they are not far behind and should start shortly to not miss out on the items.

Rewards available in Free Fire MAX Ramadan event

Aftermatch Drop and Classic Store

Aftermatch Drops (Image via Garena)

Players can collect Ramadan Tokens through numerous means, including the Daily Mission and Aftermatch Drop. While they will receive 2x Tokens with a daily limit of five until 2 May, this limit is removed between 3 and 5 May and will be subsequently reintroduced.

The Classic Store (Image via Garena)

Gamers can stockpile these tokens and exchange them for items in the Classic Store and Premium Store, with the latter scheduled to start on 30 April. Currently, users can get the following items:

Death's Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Violet Terror Weapon Loot Crate

Bloom of Luck pin

Cherished Emerald Avatar

Cherished Emerald Banner

Ramadan Top-Up event

The two legendary rewards (Image via Garena)

The new Ramadan Top Up event has been available in Free Fire MAX for a couple of days now and features two legendary rewards, which are much better than the previous few other top-up events. It requires players to top up 500 diamonds before its conclusion.

Users who routinely purchase in-game currency will benefit significantly from this special event. For instance, if they were to acquire items of this nature from a store, they would have to spend hundreds of diamonds that players get for free in the event.

Stamp Collection

Stamp Collection event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

All Free Fire MAX players have their eyes set on the Stamp Collection event. It offers multiple rewards like vouchers besides the Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle. The objective is relatively simple in this event, as players should collect a stamp by making spins using a token.

Users can get these tokens through daily missions. It's essential to note that only eight badges are available now, while the unique Peak Day stamp will be accessible later.

Edited by Shaheen Banu