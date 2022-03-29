Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Indian server (March 29): Claim characters, emotes and gun skins

While Free Fire MAX has a diverse assortment of items, most of these require the user to spend diamonds, which usually are out of reach. Thus, redemption coupons become extremely important in the game since they can be used to acquire any item inside the game with minimal effort.

However, there are some drawbacks: not all users are eligible for rewards, and these are limited to a particular server. Moreover, the short validity also acts as a hindrance for many players.

Free Fire MAX redeem code for the Indian server for March 29

The codes mentioned below can provide bundles, emotes, skins and other rewards.

FFCO8BS5JW2D

X99TK56XDJ4X

ESX24ADSGM4K

SARG886AV5GR

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10GCGXRNHY

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFPL72XC2SWE

FFICJGW9NKYT

Note: These codes may or may not work due to the expiry date.

Readers can find redeem codes for other regions here.

Steps to use redeem codes in Free Fire MAX

If players do not utilize a guest account in Free Fire MAX, using the redemption code is fairly simple. If this is the case, it is recommended that you launch the game and go into the settings to link the ID to one of the multiple platforms, and then follow the instructions mentioned below:

Step 1: You must access the special Rewards Redemption Site, set up to use the redeem codes. You can even use the link given below to redirect to it.

Website to use redeem codes: Click here!

Login using one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The developers have offered multiple options to sign in to the account before using the code. You may use them to access the logins. It is important to remember that gamers with guest IDs are not eligible to redeem the rewards.

Enter the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once you have signed in to your account on the webpage, you can enter the redeem code in the text field and complete the redemption process by clicking the confirm button.

A message box informing users about the name of the rewards is displayed on the screen; click okay to proceed ahead.

Step 4: The developers will send the rewards to the account within 24 hours. You may collect these through the mailbox in Free Fire MAX within the stipulated timeframe before these expire.

Errors and reasons

One of the errors (Image via Garena)

Users may face an error during the redemption process for various reasons, including that the code has expired or is not intended for the specified server.

First, gamers will receive an error message indicating that the code has been redeemed or expired. In the second case, they will receive a notice indicating that the code is not valid in their region.

Disclamer: Free Fire is banned in India. Players from the region are advised to avoid playing it.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha