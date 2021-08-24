Free Fire Max registration for India to start from 29 August, as per leaks

According to recent leaks, Free Fire Max pre-registrations for India might begin very soon.

Free Fire has been a great success in terms of attracting players from all around the world. This prompted the creators to develop an improved version — Free Fire Max — to offer a better experience while retaining the title's core. Readers should note that this is a separate application.

In addition to enhancing the visual effects and animations, the new game includes special features such as a 360 Degree Lobby and Craftland. The latter was available in the Advance Server. More significantly, it features Firelink Technology, allowing gamers to save their items between the two titles.

However, the new game is not available worldwide and is presently under beta testing. It was launched in Vietnam, while the open beta for the MENA region started in June.

Free Fire Max pre-registration for India is expected to begin soon, as per leaks

In a recent post, a popular data miner, Knight Clown, has claimed that the Free Fire Max pre-registration for the Indian region will start very soon. He also shared two videos.

If these leaks are accurate, the registration might commence from 29 August.

Ever since the pre-registration for the Middle East region went live, Indian players had been waiting for their turn. With this leak, it is expected that the long wait will end soon.

However, it is essential to note that developers are yet to officially announce the availability of this version on the Indian server. As a result, users who have been anxiously awaiting Free Fire Max will have to wait a bit longer.

The minimum requirements for Free Fire Max, according to the official website, are given below:

Android devices

RAM - 2 GB

ROM - 2.5 GB or more

Operating system - Android 4.4 and above

iOS devices

Device - iPhone 6S

ROM: 3 GB+

Operating system: iOS 11 and above

Edited by Ravi Iyer