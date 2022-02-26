Free Fire MAX Season 46 Elite Pass: Exclusive reward, price, theme and release date

Elite Pass in Free Fire MAX is deemed one of the best alternatives for players to acquire a specific set of themed cosmetics. However, not all the rewards are free, and gamers must purchase the Elite Pass or Elite Bundle using the diamonds.

However, simply purchasing the pass will not be enough to earn the rewards. Users must complete daily and weekly missions to earn badges. They will receive an item by collecting a specific number of badges.

The pre-order for Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 46 commences

The pre-order has commenced today (Image via Garena)

The developers generally provide players with an option to pre-order the Elite Bundle for the upcoming pass. The same Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 46, based on the Copper Prodigies theme, has started and will be available for three more days, i.e., until 28 February 2022.

Gamers need to spend 999 diamonds, which is the same price as the Elite Bundle. However, they will also receive an exclusive Chimney Engine Loot Box along with the same other perks like 50 additional badges.

Players do not need to fret if they do not have sufficient diamonds to pre-order it. On its release on 1 March 2022, gamers can purchase the Elite Pass for 499 diamonds. However, if they are looking forward to acquiring the Elite Bundle, then the pre-order offers better value.

Steps to pre-order Free Fire MAX Elite Pass Season 46

Users may follow the instructions given below to pre-order the Free Fire MAX Elite Pass and attain the rewards:

Step 1: Open the Elite Pass section and click on the option beside the upgrade button.

Step 2: A dialog box will appear on the screen, and users should click on the pre-order button.

Click on the 999 diamonds button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the 999-diamonds button and subsequently confirm the purchase to complete the transaction.

Rewards

Mechnicia Bronze Bundle is officially revealed (Image via Garena)

While the leaked rewards for this pass were available a few days in advance, the developers have officially confirmed multiple of these. They have provided a glimpse of the Mechnicia Bronze Bundle and Mechnician Brass Bundle.

Some of the other rewards are as follows:

Motor Bike – Copper Light at 0 Badges

UMP – Copper Light at 10 Badges

Mech Bunny Skyboard at 100 Badges

Grenade – Gas Blast at 125 Badges

Genius Skull Loot Box at 150 Badges

These are just leaks and must be taken with a pinch of salt as the complete list of items will only be available on the pass release.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha