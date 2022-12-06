Free Fire MAX Soul Top-Up event guide: Get free backpack, emote, and more

For the past few weeks, players have witnessed different event campaigns in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, with the recent one being the Football Fable. In addition to the unique campaigns, Garena has continued to introduce new top-up events every week.

This week, "Soul Top-Up" made its way to FF and FF MAX alongside three impressive rewards. Players can grab a backpack, an emote, and a pet skin for free with a top-up of diamonds. The event will stay online until the end of this week, providing enough time to grab rewards.

An event guide to the latest Soul Top-Up in Garena Free Fire MAX (December 2022)

The Soul Top-Up event is active in the game right now (Image via Garena)

The Soul Top-Up event became available in the game on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. It will stay online for six days and conclude after December 11, 2022. Thus, fans can grab the following rewards from the Soul Top-Up event by purchasing a specific amount of diamonds:

Soul Keeper Backpack - Obtainable after a top-up of 100 diamonds

Obtainable after a top-up of 100 diamonds Spectral Guide Pet Skin (equipable only if players own the base pet) - Obtainable after a top-up of 300 diamonds

(equipable only if players own the base pet) Obtainable after a top-up of 300 diamonds Eternal Descent emote - Obtainable after a top-up of 500 diamonds

Readers can find a step-by-step guide in the following section on how to grab all three rewards by purchasing diamonds in Garena Free Fire MAX.

How to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX for the Soul Top-Up event?

How to top up diamonds for the Soul Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Launch the latest version of the Free Fire MAX application on your smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (only applicable for Android emulator users).

Step 2: Choose your desired option to log into the game and tap on the screen to enter the game.

If you are employing a Guest login to access the game, ensure to bind your account to a specific platform. It will assist you in saving your in-game progress online so that you don't lose your data, collections, purchases, diamonds, and more with an update or uninstallation.

Furthermore, linking the Player ID to a specific platform will also synchronize Free Fire and FF MAX.

Step 3: Tap the diamond icon at the top of the screen.

Step 4: Stay on the top-up tab to purchase diamonds for the event. You can find the following diamond bundles in the menu:

100 diamond bundle: ₹80

310 diamond bundle: ₹250

520 diamond bundle: ₹400

1060 diamond bundle: ₹800

2180 diamond bundle: ₹1600

5600 diamond bundle: ₹4000

Go for the bundle with 520 diamonds, as it will unlock all three rewards.

Step 5: Use your preferred method for the transaction and confirm the purchase of the diamond bundle.

Soul Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 6: Once the purchase is confirmed, switch to the Top-Up Event tab on the same page where you can access Soul Top-Up.

Tap the claim button, and the game will send the rewards automatically to your vault. Moreover, the Free Fire MAX diamonds that you have purchased will remain intact in your wallet until you use them in the game.

