Free Fire MAX Style Up event guide: How to get rare cosmetics this week

September 2022 has brought many time-limited events in Free Fire MAX, including the final lot of the 5th Anniversary content. Interested players can head to the in-game Events section to check out the wide variety of available rewards, which may be unavailable next week.

With an already diversified collection of prizes and festivities, Garena has introduced a brand new FF/Free Fire MAX event named "Style Up." This week, players will get to grab rare cosmetics thanks to this latest addition in the Events section.

Garena Free Fire MAX: Style Up event is offering rare outfits alongside item skins, vouchers, and more

Style Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Style Up event went live earlier today on 8 September 2022 and will stay online until 14 September. Therefore, players should have plenty of time to grab as many collectibles as they can from the prize pool of the Style Up event.

Prize pool of the latest event (Image via Garena)

Readers can take a look at the items available in the prize pool of the latest Free Fire MAX event:

The main highlights of the prize pool

Angelical Sprinter (Male)

Angelic Pants (Male)

Lucky Koi (Bottom) (Male)

Lush Clubber (Bottom) (Male)

Stylish and Retro (Female)

Angelical Jogger (Female)

Other rewards

Thompson – Lucky Koi

SKS – Bumblebee: Sting

SPAS 12 – Bumblebee: Swarm

MP5 – Bumblebee: Rattle

M60 – Ice Blossom

Sports Car – Ventus

Ironthrasher Backpack

Aqua Loot Box

Golden Hand Loot Box

Motorbike – Ice Blossoms

Manly Cologne

Hiphop Gaze (Mask)

Lucky Koi (Mask)

Sauce Swagger Backpack

Blush (Facepaint)

Pan – Sauce Swagger

Hip Hop Street

Joyful Spring Pin

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 October)

Lightning Strike (MP40) Weapon Loot Crate

Warrior's Spirit (FAMAS + Kar98K) Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

30x Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

Furthermore, this particular event allows players to actually boost their chances of getting a specific item from the "Main highlights of the prize pool". Players will get to select which of the six outfits they want the most before they spin it. This selected outfit can be changed later on if the player changes their mind.

Confirm the selection (Image via Garena)

Here's how users can participate in the Style Up event of Garena Free Fire/Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open and log into the game using one's preferred social media platform.

Note: Those using the guest login should link their Player IDs to their preferred social media accounts to enable synchronization and safety of progress across different devices and games (FF and FF MAX).

Step 2: Open the Events section by tapping on the "Calendar" icon and selecting the "Events" tab.

Step 3: Players can browse through the options to select the "Style Up" event and then tap on "Go To."

Step 4: Gamers can then choose their desired reward and tap on "Confirm."

Cost of spinning in the "Style Up" event (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Players can look at the event's prize pool and start making spins.

A single spin will cost 40 diamonds, while five spins in one go will be 180 diamonds, saving players 20 diamonds if they go for this option. The outfits and skins that players manage to unlock will be removed from the prize pool, while other rewards such as vouchers, loadout items, Weapon Loot Crates, and others may appear repeatedly.

