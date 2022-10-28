Free Fire MAX Style Up event: How to get Streets Bundle and more rare outfits

Free Fire MAX has a vast cosmetic pool, with developers regularly adding new cosmetics besides the regular relaunch. With the recently started Style Up event in the battle royale title, the developers relaunched iconic outfits, including the popular “The Streets Bundle” and more.
Furthermore, you also have a 10x chance of winning the selected prize pool, which makes the event even more attractive. It kicked off on October 28, 2022, and will remain open to draw the rewards until November 6, 2022.
New Style Up event in Free Fire MAX provides rare outfits
A few Free Fire MAX players prefer Style Up events due to the increased chances of obtaining a particular prize. A single spin is priced at 40 diamonds, and a pack of five spins will cost 100. However, before making the spins, you will need to select a grand prize which will have increased chances of drawing.
This grand prize can be changed any number of times and hence provides flexibility. The prize pool for the event is as follows:
- The Streets Bundle
- Ballsy Skaterboi Bundle
- The TRAP Alpha Bundle
- The Reggae Dominance Bundle
- The Elusive Soul Bundle
- The Eternal Spirit Bundle
- MP5 – Pink Devil
- Scar – Shark Attack
- SVD – Loose Cannon
- Kord – Merciless Necromancer
- SPAS12 – Burning Lily
- Motor Bike – Purple Rev
- Mythos Four Backpack
- Hunter’s Trophy
- Feather Bomb
- Winterlands Light
- Thug Life
- Devil’s Mask
- Meow (Facepaint)
- Star General’s Backpack
- Underworld Curl
- The Stormbringer
- Destiny Guardian parachute
- Surfing Through the Stars
- Lightning Strike surfboard
- Cube Fragment
- Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)
- Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)
- Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate
- Imp-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate
- Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- 30x Universal Fragment
- Pet Food
- Scan
- Summon Airdrop
The previously owned Grand Prizes will be removed from the prize pool. Additionally, the previously owned unique items will be converted directly into FF tokens.
How to access the Style Up event in Free Fire MAX to get rewards
If you are interested in receiving different cosmetics through the Style Up event, follow the steps outlined below:
Step 1: You should open the Free Fire MAX and head to the ‘News’ section.
Step 2: As the next step, you may select the ‘Style Up’ event and tap on the ‘Go To’ button.
Step 3: A unique event interface will appear on your screen, and you may select the main grand prize you wish to acquire.
Step 4: You may finally choose between the two spin options: 1 spin or five spins and spend diamonds. A random item from the prize pool will be drawn.
This event provides the perfect opportunity to get the ‘The Streets’ bundle, considered one of the rarest bundles in the game. However, before proceeding, you must note that getting a particular reward is not guaranteed, and the event only offers increased chances.