Free Fire MAX Style Up event: How to get Streets Bundle and more rare outfits

Free Fire MAX has a vast cosmetic pool, with developers regularly adding new cosmetics besides the regular relaunch. With the recently started Style Up event in the battle royale title, the developers relaunched iconic outfits, including the popular “The Streets Bundle” and more.

Furthermore, you also have a 10x chance of winning the selected prize pool, which makes the event even more attractive. It kicked off on October 28, 2022, and will remain open to draw the rewards until November 6, 2022.

New Style Up event in Free Fire MAX provides rare outfits

A few Free Fire MAX players prefer Style Up events due to the increased chances of obtaining a particular prize. A single spin is priced at 40 diamonds, and a pack of five spins will cost 100. However, before making the spins, you will need to select a grand prize which will have increased chances of drawing.

This grand prize can be changed any number of times and hence provides flexibility. The prize pool for the event is as follows:

Prize pool of the ongoing event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Streets Bundle

Ballsy Skaterboi Bundle

The TRAP Alpha Bundle

The Reggae Dominance Bundle

The Elusive Soul Bundle

The Eternal Spirit Bundle

MP5 – Pink Devil

Scar – Shark Attack

SVD – Loose Cannon

Kord – Merciless Necromancer

SPAS12 – Burning Lily

Motor Bike – Purple Rev

Mythos Four Backpack

Hunter’s Trophy

Feather Bomb

Winterlands Light

Thug Life

Devil’s Mask

Meow (Facepaint)

Star General’s Backpack

Underworld Curl

The Stormbringer

Destiny Guardian parachute

Surfing Through the Stars

Lightning Strike surfboard

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: November 30, 2022)

Blood Moon (SCAR) Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads (AN94 + UMP) Weapon Loot Crate

Flaming Wolf Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

30x Universal Fragment

Pet Food

Scan

Summon Airdrop

The previously owned Grand Prizes will be removed from the prize pool. Additionally, the previously owned unique items will be converted directly into FF tokens.

How to access the Style Up event in Free Fire MAX to get rewards

If you are interested in receiving different cosmetics through the Style Up event, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: You should open the Free Fire MAX and head to the ‘News’ section.

Step 2: As the next step, you may select the ‘Style Up’ event and tap on the ‘Go To’ button.

Select the desired outfit as the grand prize (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A unique event interface will appear on your screen, and you may select the main grand prize you wish to acquire.

Spend diamonds to draw rewards randomly (Image via Garena)

Step 4: You may finally choose between the two spin options: 1 spin or five spins and spend diamonds. A random item from the prize pool will be drawn.

This event provides the perfect opportunity to get the ‘The Streets’ bundle, considered one of the rarest bundles in the game. However, before proceeding, you must note that getting a particular reward is not guaranteed, and the event only offers increased chances.

