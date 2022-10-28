How to top up Free Fire MAX diamonds to get a 100% bonus in India (October 2022)

Diamonds are Free Fire MAX’s premium currency, and players need to acquire them to get their hands on the exclusive items and cosmetics in the game. Diamonds are not distributed for free, and individuals will have to spend real money if they want to get diamonds.

Since the cost of the currency is relatively high for many users, they frequently wait for more affordable alternatives or for the developers to roll out special events before making a purchase. The 100% Bonus Top-Up event is one such event because it grants double diamonds, offering more value for money.

Garena introduced the 100% Bonus Top-Up to the Indian server of the game during the Light Fest celebrations. More details about this particular event are provided below.

Free Fire MAX: Guide on how to get 100% bonus diamonds on the Indian server

The 100% Bonus Top-Up event was added to the Free Fire MAX India server on 24 October, i.e., the peak day of the Light Fest celebrations. It will end today, and users who wish to claim the special offer will have to act quickly.

The event requires individuals to top-up a specific number of diamonds to get the special bonus amount. The requirements set by the developers are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds in the game: Free 100 diamonds

Purchase 300 diamonds in the game: Free 200 diamonds

Purchase 500 diamonds in the game: Free 200 diamonds

Purchase 1000 diamonds in the game: Free 500 diamonds

The requirements are cumulative, and purchasing 1000 diamonds in the game will unlock all of the rewards. As a result, purchasing any amount over 1000 diamonds will reward users with 1000 bonus diamonds.

Steps to get 100% bonus diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Follow the steps below to complete the event and receive 100% bonus diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Purchasing diamonds

Step 1: Open the Free Fire MAX app on your mobile device, and then click on the ‘Diamond’ icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Numerous top-up options will be displayed, and you can choose an option depending on how much you are willing to spend. To complete the event and get the full benefits, purchase the ₹800 (1060 diamonds) option.

Listed below are the different options that are provided:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

₹250 – 310 diamonds

₹400 – 520 diamonds

₹800 – 1060 diamonds

₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

These are several options that are present in the in-game top-up center (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You can complete the purchase using the required payment option.

Claiming rewards (bonus diamonds)

After purchasing the diamonds, you can claim bonus diamonds through the event (Image via Garena)

Once the diamonds are purchased, you can claim the bonus diamonds:

Step 1: Start by navigating to the 100% Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX.

Step 2: Once the event appears on your screen, click on the ‘Claim’ button beside the bonus diamonds.

The currency will soon be claimed and credited to your account. You can then purchase the desired items in the game.

Apart from this event, you can also get diamonds for cheap through the membership system and special airdrops. Accordingly, you can use these two options to obtain the currency once the event ends.

