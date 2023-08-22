Free Fire MAX Travel for Rewards event: Unlock Ventus Skyboard for free

As the Rampage: Finale event is in full swing in Free Fire MAX and has taken center stage, the new events have been slowly creeping into the game, with more to come in the following weeks. Travel for Rewards is among the latest additions in the battle royale title, and it features enticing items, including a permanent skyboard and gun crates.

As the name implies, you must travel the specified distance to win the Ventus Skyboard for free, among several other items. Conversely, the players who already own the cosmetic can opt for three Gold Royale Vouchers with limited validity.

New Free Fire MAX Travel for Rewards event provides attractive incentives

Travel for Rewards is a relatively short Free Fire MAX event that kicked off on August 22, 2023, and it will be available only for three days before ending on August 24, 2023. All you have to do is complete the said requirements to receive the rewards.

The milestones and the corresponding rewards are as follows:

Travel 15000 meters to get a free 2x Futuristic Weapon Loot Crate

Travel 35000 meters to get free Ventus Skyboard or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: September 30, 2023)

Additionally, Garena has not imposed any restrictions on the mode in which you may fulfill the said criteria. However, unranked battle royale matches should be your first choice since you can focus on maximum survival to ensure you cover decent ground.

Steps to get Ventus Skyboard or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers in Free Fire MAX

The procedure to collect the Ventus Skyboard or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers is as follows:

Step 1: Log in to your account and start playing the matches to meet the travel requirements.

The current progress is visible in the particular event interface.

Step 2: Once you have reached a particular threshold, access the Rampage: Finale tab and select Travel for Rewards.

Step 3: Click the Claim button to receive the particular reward. In the case of the Ventus Skyboard and 3x Gold Royale Vouchers, you will need to confirm your selection.

Finally, if you select the skyboard, it will remain yours. You may equip it through the vault section.

Steps to use Free Fire MAX Gold Royale Voucher

Here is the procedure to get rewards from the Gold Royale:

Step 1: Open the Luck Royale section from the menu on the left. Select Gold Royale from the list of events.

Step 2: The spin buttons will feature the Gold Royale Voucher instead of the gold. Click the button to make a spin.

You will receive items randomly from the section.

