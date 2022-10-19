Free Fire MAX V Badge Guide: Requirements and steps to join Partner Program

The V Badge is something that many Free Fire players want to attain. There is a sense of exclusivity and pride that comes with owning it.

The V Badge is given only to players in the game's official Partner Program, a special initiative to help content creators achieve their true potential. Those who are granted the badge enjoy many perks, including diamonds, in-game items, and exclusive merchandise.

Here is a brief guide on how Free Fire MAX players can join the Partner Program to get V Badge.

Note: There is only one Partner Program for Free Fire and its MAX version.

Free Fire MAX players must meet certain criteria before applying for the Partner Program

There are certain requirements that everyone must meet to apply for a slot in the Partner Program. However, players should note that meeting the basic criteria does not guarantee selection.

The requirements, according to the official website, are as follows:

The player must have a YouTube channel with a minimum of 100k subscribers.

80% of the content uploaded on the channel in the last 30 days should be related to battle royale titles.

The channel should have received at least 300k views in the last 30 days.

The player must exhibit consistency in social media activity and content quality.

Content posted on the channel should be clean, non-offensive, and engaging, besides abiding by Garena’s policy.

Users should be passionate about gaming and must display the drive to succeed.

Content creators should work diligently and professionally.

The criteria players need to meet (Image via Garena)

If you meet the requirements, you can apply for the Partner Program by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Access the official Free Fire MAX Partner Program website using this link.

Tap the Apply Now button on the right side (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now button on the right side of the screen.

You will be redirected to a Google form, where you will have to provide your details. This includes your name, phone number, channel name, channel link, subscriber count, type of content, address, and ID proof.

Provide the required details (Image via screengrab of Google Form)

Step 3: Submit the form. If you are selected for the Partner Program, you will receive the V Badge in your Free Fire MAX account.

The V Badge cannot be obtained through redeem codes or purchased with diamonds in Free Fire MAX. You will have to work hard to meet the requirements before applying for a slot in the Partner Program.

Perks of being in the Partner Program

The perks of being in the Partner Program (Image via Garena)

Being a member of the Partner Program comes with several perks. These include:

In-game rewards like diamonds and custom room cards

Financial compensations to selected gamers

Codes for giveaways to the fans

Exclusive merchandise

Invitation to tournaments and esports events

Access to in-game content in advance

Option to communicate with the official team

Access to official observer client

These perks often motivate players to apply for the Partner Program.

