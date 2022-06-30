Free Fire MAX V-Badge requirements for Indian users explored in 2022

The V Badge has remained a topic of interest among Free Fire and MAX players, even years after the emblem's release. It was made available to the game's official partners with the release of the OB25 update in December 2020.

The sense of exclusivity the V Badge offers and its limited availability have made it highly coveted, with many content creators and users looking to become partners and receive all the perks. For starters, the V Badge is among the many perks available to gamers with a partner status.

The benefits include diamonds, in-game items, early access to new content, the option to communicate with the team, and more.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users in the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Since the MAX version does not have a separate Partner Program, players can apply to the program for the regular version. Once selected, the badge will also be available on their ID in the MAX version.

Free Fire MAX V Badge requirements and the procedure to get a V Badge

Garena has established a dedicated website for the Free Fire Partner Program. On the website, players can find details about the perks that partners receive, along with the requirements and a link to the application form.

Both the requirements and perks of becoming a partner (Image via Garena)

As stated, gamers will have to meet the following minimum requirements:

Over 100k YouTube subscribers with at least 80% Free Fire content in the last 30 days

A minimum of 300k channel views in the last 30 days

Consistent social media presence and quality content.

Clean, acceptable, and entertaining videos that abide by Garena's content policy

Users must behave professionally and demonstrate a willingness to work hard

He/she must possess a passion for gaming

The website iterates that these are the bare minimum requirements, and fulfilling these will not guarantee a slot for gamers. Due to the limited slots available, the developers screen the applications individually to admit only the best applicants.

Steps to apply for the Partner Program

If gamers believe they are worthy and deserving of a spot in the Free Fire Partner Program, they can apply right away using an application form. They may follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Users must visit the Partner Program website (https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/) on any web browser.

Tap on the 'Apply Now' button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching the given webpage, they must click the 'Apply Now' button on the right side of the screen.

This will redirect them to an official Google form.

Enter all the details accurately (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They will have to fill in the following details:

Official name

Mobile number

Channel name and link

Subscriber count

Type of content the player uploads

Address and more

Step 4: Gamers can enter all the required details and hit the 'Submit' button to send in their application.

They will hear back from Garena if they are selected and will receive all the perks, including diamonds.

