Free Fire Moco Store: Get fist skins, prices, and more (September 2023)

In the latest edition of Free Fire Moco Store, Garena is offering players a fantastic opportunity to earn fist skins, besides another bonus item. The latter may include a pet, a loot box or a backpack. They have the complete liberty to choose their desired Grand and Bonus Prizes, which they will then get from a larger prize pool by making spins.

In this Luck Royale, spins have no set cost since each successive one is more expensive than the previous one. The following sections offer more details about the Moco Store, its available rewards, and the procedure to earn them.

Free Fire Moco Store in September 2023 offers fist skins and more rewards

Moco Store is an integral component of the Luck Royale, and the newest iteration began in Free Fire on September 17, 2023. The fist skins are highlights of the event, and you may collect the rewards until September 30, 2023.

Even though all the items offered in the Moco Store are appealing, you can pick only one from the Grand Prizes and Bonus Prizes sections. The items in each case are:

Grand Prizes in Free Fire Moco Store (September 2023)

K.O. Fist

Hailstone Fist

Gloo Wall – Technica

Gloo Wall – Color Vibes

Pan – King Cobra

Vibes Basher

Bonus Prizes in Free Fire Moco Store (September 2023)

Arvon Pink Dragon Cobra Statue Loot Box Soul of the Pirate backpack Robo Heart Laced Loot Box

You can start drawing rewards (Image via Garena)

Once you have decided on your preferred items, you can make spins using diamonds to collect them from a separate prize pool. The specifics for the same are:

2x Cube Fragments 2x Flaring Bionica (G36 + M1873) Weapon Loot Crate 2x Cyan Fear (MAC10) Weapon Loot Crate 1x Luck Royale Voucher (Expiry date: October 31, 2023) Two picked items

You will win one item on every spin and will thus receive all the items in eight runs.

Steps to get fist skins and more from Free Fire Moco Store

Access the event using the steps provided below (Image via Garena)

You may follow these steps to receive fist skins and more rewards in your Free Fire account:

Step 1: Open your account and then load Luck Royale.

Open your account and then load Luck Royale. Step 2: Browse through the events to select the Moco Store.

Browse through the events to select the Moco Store. Step 3: Select one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize from the options. You can pick a fist skin as the desired reward from the former pool.

Select one Grand Prize and one Bonus Prize from the options. You can pick a fist skin as the desired reward from the former pool. Step 4: Spend diamonds to collect the selected rewards.

Price to get fist skin and more rewards from Free Fire Moco Store in September 2023

The fist skin and other rewards will cost you a total of 874 diamonds (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Moco Store is very similar in structure to the Faded Wheel, in the sense that you need more and more diamonds for every spin. As per the event’s rules, the price of the spins are:

1st spin for nine diamonds

2nd spin for 19 diamonds

3rd spin for 49 diamonds

4th spin for 99 diamonds

5th spin for 199 diamonds

6th spin for 499 diamonds

So, in any scenario, you need not spend a dime over 874 diamonds to get two preferred items, alongside 4x Weapon loot crates and Cube Fragments. Having enough diamonds in your Free Fire account means you can take advantage of steep discounts on collectibles.

