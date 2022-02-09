Free Fire Music Project event: How to get free Parachute skin, vouchers, and more rewards

Following the commencement of the Squad Beatz event in Free Fire, players have immersed themselves in various sub-events and sections, working their way through a variety of tasks to snag an assortment of collectibles.

Not all the events have started yet, and many exciting activities are lined up in the coming days. The Music Project event kicked off today, featuring the exclusive Maroon Laser Parachute and other rewards like vouchers, pet food, and more.

Steps to get Maroon Laser Parachute in Free Fire from Music Project event

The Free Fire Music Project event has started on 9 February, and gamers have time until 21 February to unlock all the items.

Although it may appear complicated and complex at first glance, the event is relatively simple to comprehend. Players need to complete the daily missions to acquire unique tokens, which they can then use to unlock four music effects and eight different stage effects in total.

Each mission provides only one token, and the list of daily missions are as follows:

The daily missions (Image via Garena)

Login

Play one Game

Kill six opponents

Play with friend one time

Achieve Booyah 3 times

These missions refresh at 04:00:00 daily, and since they are relatively easy, gamers can complete them quickly. Once users have unlocked a particular number of effects, they can redeem the following rewards:

The numerous effects (Image via Garena)

Three unlocked effects – 3x Pet Food

Six unlocked effects – 3x Gold Royale Voucher

Nine unlocked effects – Maroon Laser Parachute

12 unlocked effects – 2x Diamond Royale Voucher (Expiry Date - 30 April 2022)

It is worth emphasizing that effects cost three tokens apiece.

The steps for accessing the events are as follows:

Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and then head to the Squad Beatz tab in the events section.

Click the Go To button (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, select the Music Project event and press the go-to button. You can collect the tokens from the Mission section.

Step 3: They can unlock the effects from the home tab and subsequently collect the rewards once the milestone has been achieved.

Since players only need to unlock 12 effects, each of which costs three tokens, users will only require a total of 36 tokens. As a result, if players complete all five missions each day, they will be able to collect all of the rewards in a little more than a week. Moreover, the parachute will be available in even fewer days.

