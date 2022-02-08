Free Fire rewards for today (8 February 2022): How to claim free Gloo Wall skin, loot box, and pan

Free Fire gamers have been preoccupied with many events that have swamped the events following the OB32 update. Squad Beatz began on 4 February 2022 and will run until 20 February 2022, offering a range of exclusive collectibles and rewards.

While not all sub-events or sections are underway, the developers have released a teaser for many of them, giving players a glimpse of what they have in store in the coming days. Here are the free rewards that users can get today in the game.

Free rewards in Free Fire are available today (8 February 2022)

Squad Beatz Top-Up

Squad Beatz top-up in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

8 February 2022, i.e., today is the last day of the Squad Beatz Top-Up event. The details of the top-up requirements and the rewards are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to receive a Motor Bike – Purple Rev

Top up 300 diamonds to receive the Gloo Wall – Aurora Core

Both rewards are completely free as users are not required to use their purchased diamonds. However, they need to spend real money to acquire the in-game currency.

Travel Mission

The travel mission will be available until 12 February (Image via Garena)

Travel Missions requires users to move around for a specific distance within the game, as the name suggests. It is already underway since 5 February 2022, and gamers need to travel a total of 20000 meters until 12 February 2022 to acquire all the rewards.

The requirements and rewards for this event are as follows:

5000 meters – 1x Gold Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

10000 meters – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

20000 meters – Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

Kill Challenge

Kill Challenge in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Pan - Maroon Laser is the unique reward available in the Kill Challenge, including vouchers and tokens. Users need to accumulate a number of kills by 14 February 2022 for the rewards. These are as follows:

Kill enemies 10 times – 1x Gold Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

Kill enemies 20 times – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

Kill enemies 50 times – Pan Marron Laser and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

After match drops

After the match drops in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The developers are also offering Beatz Tokens – Ruby as after-match drops. Users can play Battle Royale or CS Mode to get three tokens, while Lone Wolf Mode provides two. Gamers will get additional tokens on the peak day, i.e., 12 February.

Players can exchange three tokens for one star or even utilize Beatz Tokens – Ruby for Gem Shuffle. Later, the stars can acquire rewards from the Drone Supply.

Beatz Daily Mission

Beatz Daily mission (Image via Garena)

Beatz Daily Missions commenced on 4 February 2022 and will run until Squad Beatz concludes. Gamers must accomplish the daily objectives to obtain Beatz Token – Ruby, which can be used to play Gem Shuffle and gain stars. The tasks involve playing the game with friends, achieving several kills, and more.

Edited by Srijan Sen