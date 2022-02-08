Free Fire rewards for today (8 February 2022): How to claim free Gloo Wall skin, loot box, and pan

Free Fire gamers have been preoccupied with many events that have swamped the events following the OB32 update. Squad Beatz began on 4 February 2022 and will run until 20 February 2022, offering a range of exclusive collectibles and rewards.
While not all sub-events or sections are underway, the developers have released a teaser for many of them, giving players a glimpse of what they have in store in the coming days. Here are the free rewards that users can get today in the game.
Free rewards in Free Fire are available today (8 February 2022)
Squad Beatz Top-Up
8 February 2022, i.e., today is the last day of the Squad Beatz Top-Up event. The details of the top-up requirements and the rewards are as follows:
- Top up 100 diamonds to receive a Motor Bike – Purple Rev
- Top up 300 diamonds to receive the Gloo Wall – Aurora Core
Both rewards are completely free as users are not required to use their purchased diamonds. However, they need to spend real money to acquire the in-game currency.
Travel Mission
Travel Missions requires users to move around for a specific distance within the game, as the name suggests. It is already underway since 5 February 2022, and gamers need to travel a total of 20000 meters until 12 February 2022 to acquire all the rewards.
The requirements and rewards for this event are as follows:
- 5000 meters – 1x Gold Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby
- 10000 meters – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby
- 20000 meters – Aurora Audiobomb Loot Box and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby
Kill Challenge
Pan - Maroon Laser is the unique reward available in the Kill Challenge, including vouchers and tokens. Users need to accumulate a number of kills by 14 February 2022 for the rewards. These are as follows:
- Kill enemies 10 times – 1x Gold Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby
- Kill enemies 20 times – 1x Weapon Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby
- Kill enemies 50 times – Pan Marron Laser and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby
After match drops
The developers are also offering Beatz Tokens – Ruby as after-match drops. Users can play Battle Royale or CS Mode to get three tokens, while Lone Wolf Mode provides two. Gamers will get additional tokens on the peak day, i.e., 12 February.
Players can exchange three tokens for one star or even utilize Beatz Tokens – Ruby for Gem Shuffle. Later, the stars can acquire rewards from the Drone Supply.
Beatz Daily Mission
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Beatz Daily Missions commenced on 4 February 2022 and will run until Squad Beatz concludes. Gamers must accomplish the daily objectives to obtain Beatz Token – Ruby, which can be used to play Gem Shuffle and gain stars. The tasks involve playing the game with friends, achieving several kills, and more.