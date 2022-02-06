How to get free Maroon Laser Pan skin in Free Fire this week

Cosmetic items are in high demand in the Garena Free Fire, with players seldom passing up the opportunity to acquire appealing ones. The commencement of the Squad Beatz event has resulted in the inclusion of tons of new items, and many are offered free as rewards in numerous sub-events or tasks.

Users must grind their way through numerous objectives to get multiple items such as a bundle, a gun skin, and a pan skin. The Kill Challenge, a component of the event, contains an eye-catching Pan – Maroon Laser. As the name suggests, it requires gamers to gather the specified number of kills to get the rewards.

Obtaining Maroon Laser Pan from Kill Challenge in Free Fire

The missions and rewards (Image via Garena)

The developers have teased the Kill Challenge event in Free Fire, and it has not commenced yet. Gamers can complete missions from 8 February to 14 February 2022 to take home Beatz Tokens along with multiple vouchers and a pan skin.

The following is a list of requirements and the associated prizes that players may acquire via the event section.

Eliminate 10x enemies to acquire 1x Gold Royale Voucher and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

Eliminate 20x enemies to acquire 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 March 2021) and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

Eliminate 50x enemies to acquire Pan – Maroon Laser and 5x Beatz Token – Ruby

It is generally simpler to kill opponents in classic battle royale and clash squad modes, as players often engage in casual play with no rating points on the line. While experienced players may complete in a handful of gamers, novice users might take a while to take down their opponents.

Steps to get Pan – Maroon Laser and other rewards in Free Fire

Select the Kill Challenge and press the claim button (Image via Garena)

Here is a simple guide to collecting the rewards for the Kill Challenge after its commencement:

Step 1: Once users have completed the given task, they can access the event and select the Kill Challenge under the Squad Beatz section.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Next, they can press the claim button beside the items to obtain them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar