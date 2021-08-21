Free Fire Mystery Shop for India brings TRAP Primo Bundle, cheap Elite Pass, skins, characters

After months of anticipation, Garena has finally released the much-awaited Mystery Shop for the Free Fire India server. This reintroduces the Trap Alpha and Prismo bundles and the Elite Pass, skins, and characters for a much-reduced price.

Now that it has begun, gamers who have been unable to purchase in-game products due to diamonds' high cost have a fantastic opportunity.

Mystery Shop event in Free Fire

Players can get several rewards at a reduced price (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire Mystery Shop commenced on 21 August on the Indian server and will be available for the next seven days. During this event, players can get items at a discount of up to 90%.

While entering the shop, users will have to draw their Lucky Discount. This will apply to the entire shop. There are two different prize pools, and the items are as follows.

Prize pool 1

TRAP Alpha Bundle

Name Change Card

Diamond Royale Voucher

Incubator Voucher

Jota

Jota's Parkour Bundle

Rockie Pet

Pet skin: Undead Rockie

Show off action

Pet Food

Goddess of War surfboard

Death Incoming parachute

Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Prize pool 2

TRAP Primo Bundle

Elite Pass

Weapon Royale Voucher

Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box

Xayne

Xayne's Xtreme Bundle

Rainbow Dash

Soul of The Pirate

Blood Coffin

Wildland Walkers Badge Bundle (10)

Death Incoming

Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate

Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate

Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Rules for Mystery Shop event in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Players must fill the progress bar by purchasing items worth a certain number of diamonds. Only then will they be able to access the grand prizes of TRAP bundles.

Furthermore, users can move between the reward pools by spending diamonds. They can utilize the switch button on the left side. Once the grand prize of a particular reward pool is earned, users will be moved to the second prize pool.

Steps to access Mystery Shop in Free Fire

Tap on the icon on right side of the screen (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: You can first click the Mystery Shop icon on the right side of the screen. Alternatively, you can head to the store and press on the Mystery Shop banner.

Click on the try your luck button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You must draw your Lucky Discount by pressing the try your luck and stop buttons.

Step 3: Next, you can purchase the desired items.

