Free Fire Mystery Shop for India brings TRAP Primo Bundle, cheap Elite Pass, skins, characters

After months of anticipation, Garena has finally released the much-awaited Mystery Shop for the Free Fire India server. This reintroduces the Trap Alpha and Prismo bundles and the Elite Pass, skins, and characters for a much-reduced price.
Now that it has begun, gamers who have been unable to purchase in-game products due to diamonds' high cost have a fantastic opportunity.
Mystery Shop event in Free Fire
The Free Fire Mystery Shop commenced on 21 August on the Indian server and will be available for the next seven days. During this event, players can get items at a discount of up to 90%.
While entering the shop, users will have to draw their Lucky Discount. This will apply to the entire shop. There are two different prize pools, and the items are as follows.
Prize pool 1
- TRAP Alpha Bundle
- Name Change Card
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Incubator Voucher
- Jota
- Jota's Parkour Bundle
- Rockie Pet
- Pet skin: Undead Rockie
- Show off action
- Pet Food
- Goddess of War surfboard
- Death Incoming parachute
- Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate
- Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
Prize pool 2
- TRAP Primo Bundle
- Elite Pass
- Weapon Royale Voucher
- Destiny Guardian XM8 Token Box
- Xayne
- Xayne's Xtreme Bundle
- Rainbow Dash
- Soul of The Pirate
- Blood Coffin
- Wildland Walkers Badge Bundle (10)
- Death Incoming
- Lightning Strike Weapon Loot Crate
- Swallowtail Weapon Loot Crate
- Wilderness Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
Players must fill the progress bar by purchasing items worth a certain number of diamonds. Only then will they be able to access the grand prizes of TRAP bundles.
Furthermore, users can move between the reward pools by spending diamonds. They can utilize the switch button on the left side. Once the grand prize of a particular reward pool is earned, users will be moved to the second prize pool.
Steps to access Mystery Shop in Free Fire
Step 1: You can first click the Mystery Shop icon on the right side of the screen. Alternatively, you can head to the store and press on the Mystery Shop banner.
Step 2: You must draw your Lucky Discount by pressing the try your luck and stop buttons.
Step 3: Next, you can purchase the desired items.