Free Fire name change tricks: Invisible nickname and all you need to know

Among the many things that the Free Fire community loves doing is incorporating a stylish in-game name/nickname into their ID. Essentially, they believe that doing so will allow them to stand out from the rest.

There is a wide range of name change tricks available on the internet that players can utilize to accomplish the same. One of the most prevalent ones is "Invisible Name," which can be created using Unicode 3164, i.e., the Hangul Filler, alongside several special characters.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire in India, players should avoid the battle royale title. However, they can continue using the MAX version, which is not on the list of prohibited apps.

Creating an invisible name using Free Fire name change tricks

Many players are unfamiliar with the procedure for creating an invisible name. When they attempt to use the Hangul Filler, they receive an error message stating that the name is already taken. Subsequently, they will have to employ Braille Patterns in conjunction with Unicode 3164.

These are the general steps that players must follow:

Step 1: Users can start by visiting any website that offers Unicode 3164 (click here to reach there).

Step 2: Next, they can copy the Hangul Filler into the ‘Notes’ app of their device. Upon doing so, individuals can enter multiple Braille patterns below that.

Players should enter the Braille patterns below the Hangul Filler (Image via Sportskeeda)

They can find Braille patterns here.

Step 3: Players can finally select all the text in the Notes app and use it while changing their names in Free Fire.

How to change the name in Free Fire

These are the simple steps that players must follow to alter their in-game name:

Step 1: Open the in-game profile and tap on the icon next to the existing nickname.

Step 2: The ‘Change Name’ dialog box will appear on the screen, where users can paste the respective text.

Users can click on this icon to open the 'Change Name' box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players may click on the ‘390 diamonds’ button or the ‘Name Change Card’ icon to complete the process.

These steps will provide users with an invisible name within the game. However, they must be careful, and if there are any typos, they will have to spend extra diamonds to rectify them.

It should be noted that the approach was functioning at the time of writing, but it may not be for long.

Edited by Shaheen Banu