Free Fire name change tricks: Invisible nickname, signature text and more (2022)

There is a strong affinity among Free Fire gamers toward stylish names. Content creators, who tend to use creative IGNs and signatures, have fuelled this further. Subsequently, most players wish to have a stylish and unique name that sets them apart from the crowd.

This trend is not limited to the use of unique names, and extends to many of the items customizable on their profile, including guild names and signatures. Several novice users are unaware of the steps they can follow to get an invisible name and unique signature in Garena Free Fire.

Steps to get an invisible name in Garena Free Fire

In order to get an invisible name in Free Fire, players need to use a special Unicode character (3164), otherwise referred to as Hangul Filler. Additionally, gamers can also need a specified number of braille Unicode characters.

Here are the exact steps:

Step 1: Access any website which provides U+3164 and paste it into a note tool within the game.

Copy the text in the website and paste it while changing the name (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Paste the Braille pattern found on this webpage.

Step 3: Gamers can copy the entire text and paste it when changing the name.

However, users need to be very careful while changing their IGN within the game, as it is a costly process and requires 390 diamonds.

Steps to get a colorful signature in Garena Free Fire

Unlike changing one's name, updating one's signature is completely free, thus users can keep customizing it. Players will need a hex color code to make their signature colorful. These can be easily found on the internet, and here are some of them:

White - FFFFFF

Silver - C0C0C0

Maroon - 800000

Blue - 0000FF

Purple - 800080

Green - 008000

Yellow - FFFF00

Fuchsia - FF00FF

Orange - FFA500

Aqua - 00FFFF

Red - FF0000

Step 1: Open your profile in Free Fire and click on the gear icon to open the Player Info dialog box.

Enter the text with the preferred hex color code (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Press on the edit option beside the signature text field and enter the desired text along with the Hex code in the square brackets.

Note: Players will not be able to see their signatures in various colors themselves, but it will be visible to other gamers.

Edited by Saman