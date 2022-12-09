Free Fire name changing guide: How to use Unicode 3164 to create an invisible name

The trend of using an invisible name in Free Fire seems to be on the rise again, with many players eager to use such nicknames. In general, fans are always interested to see these nameless players in action throughout the game.

Even though the process of creating an invisible name is straightforward, many are unaware of the specific processes involved in doing so. To achieve this, they have to incorporate a special Unicode 3164 character or Hangul Filler. Individuals can refer to this article for a detailed guide on creating an invisible name in Free Fire.

Procedure to create an invisible name in Free Fire

You will have to utilize Unicode 3164 and several other Braille pattern dots to create an invisible name in Free Fire. The steps given below must be followed:

Step 1: Access any website offering Unicode 3164 characters and paste it within any notes/text application that's available on your device.

Paste Braille Pattern below Hangul Filler that you had entered earlier (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 2: Next, visit any website where you can find the special Braille Pattern Dots and randomly paste a few below the Hangul Filler, one below the other.

Step 3: Once you have pasted multiple characters, you can copy that entire text. This text has to be utilized later while changing your name in Free Fire.

Instead of using the Braille Pattern dots, you can also use the subscript characters. In this case, the rest of the process remains the same.

Note: The tricks to create an invisible name are currently working. However, the same procedure may not work after future updates.

After creating the required text for your invisible name, you should follow the steps given below to change your existing name in Free Fire:

Step 1: Access the profile section by clicking on the banner in the top left corner.

You will have to click on the "Edit" option which is present beside your current name (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, click on the option beside the existing nickname to open the Change Nickname dialog box.

Alternatively, you may access it by clicking on the gear icon on your profile to open the Player Info dialog box and then select the 'Edit' option next to your current nickname.

Paste the previously created text and click on the button below it (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Paste the required text in the designated text field.

Step 4: Carefully check if the name preview is invisible, and then click on the button below it. The required number of diamonds will be deducted, and your name will be changed in-game.

Be careful while changing your name, as this is a fairly costly process, requiring an expenditure of 390 diamonds. If you need to make any changes, you will have to spend diamonds again to do so.

You can purchase the particular card from the store using diamonds and Guild Tokens (Image via Garena)

Alternatively, you can utilize a Name Change Card instead of diamonds to change your IGN. This can be obtained by exchanging Guild Tokens and a few diamonds, making it a more cost-effective option.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version of the title, which is not among the banned applications.

