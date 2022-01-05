Free Fire New Age top up event: How to get free legendary emote, backpack skin, and more

Top-up events are a delight for those users who frequently purchase diamonds in Free Fire. Typically, they offer additional rewards or a bonus amount of diamonds. Consequently, these events are greatly appreciated by the game’s community.

The New Age campaign has been underway for the past few weeks and it has introduced a variety of content. On 4 January, a ‘New Age Top-Up’ made its way. It offers a legendary emote, among other items like a backpack skin and motorbike skin.

Guide on Free Fire New Age top-up event

The event will be running until 9 January in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

The ‘New Age Top-Up’ event will be available to users until 9 January. After purchasing the required number of diamonds, they will be entitled to claim the corresponding rewards. The specifics are listed below:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get Irontrasher Backpack Purchase 300 diamonds to get Motorbike – Ice Blossoms Purchase 500 diamonds to get Shattered Reality (legendary emote)

Those interested in receiving the items mentioned above can buy the diamonds. It is crucial to remember that although the items are given for free in the top-up event, users must spend real money buying the respective number of diamonds.

Steps to purchase diamonds and claim the rewards from the top-up event

The procedures outlined below can help users complete the event and get the rewards:

Step 1: Users must visit the in-game top-up center in Free Fire by clicking on this icon:

This will redirect individuals to the in-game top-up center (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They are subsequently required to choose the number of diamonds they desire to buy.

Step 3: Finally, individuals should complete the purchase using the required payment method.

After the completion of payment, the diamonds will be obtained (Image via Free Fire)

Once all this is done, they will be eligible to claim the rewards from the top up event:

Step 1: Visit the events tab and navigate the ‘New Age Top-Up’ under the ‘New Age’ section.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 2: Click on the ‘Claim’ option to attain the required rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen