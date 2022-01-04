Free Fire New Age Top-Up: How to get free Shattered Reality emote and backpack

Garena is back with a fascinating New Age Top-Up after the conclusion of the Mystery Bonus Top-Up event in Free Fire, which provided players with extra diamonds. For free rewards, the new event offers an exciting collection of themed items, including a Legendary backpack skin, a vehicle skin, and a Legendary emote.

These top-up activities have grown common in the Garena Free Fire. Consequently, gamers can patiently wait for the items they want to be added to top up the event and purchase the diamonds during that period to get them for free.

New Age Top Up event in Free Fire

The New Age Campaign has been underway in Free Fire since mid-December and is nearing its conclusion. The developers added the New Age Top-Up event on 4 January. Gamers will have to purchase a total of 500 diamonds until 9 January to get all three rewards available in the event.

The exact rewards are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to obtain Ironthrasher Backpack

Top up 300 diamonds to receive Motorbike – Ice Blossom

Top up 500 diamonds to get Shattered Reality

Players can consider all of these rewards to be free. They do not need to spend anything in-game to obtain them. Instead, they must purchase a specified number of diamonds to be eligible to acquire them.

Users can follow this guide to purchase diamonds and collect rewards from the New Age Top-Up event:

Step 1: They can sign in to their Free Fire accounts and open the top-up section by pressing the ‘+’ icon beside the diamonds symbol.

Players need to purchase diamonds worth INR 400 for attaining all the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they should purchase the required diamond top up while keeping in mind the requirement for the rewards.

A top up worth INR 400 will be sufficient to get all three rewards.

Step 3: Once the diamonds are credited to their accounts, players can open the New Age tab in the events section.

The three rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: After selecting New Age Top-Up, gamers can collect the given rewards.

For users interested in acquiring an emote in Free Fire, this top up event serves as an ideal option since the Legendary emote costs a lot within the game.

Edited by Ravi Iyer