Free Fire new update 2021 (OB30): Best features, APK file size, Play Store link, and more

Free Fire fans are in for a treat today, as not only will the Free Fire OB30 update be released, but so will the long-awaited Free Fire Max.

The developers have released patch notes, and a passel of new changes have been brought to the game to provide a balanced gameplay experience. However, users can only enjoy playing the game once the maintenance comes to an end.

Free Fire OB30 update best features

Replay System

The Replay System is one of the most eye-catching features added in the Free Fire OB30 update. It will be available on selected devices and will show up on the profile page. Players have the option to save the replay by tapping on the recording icon.

New 6v6 Clash Squad

A lot of changes have been made in the Free Fire OB30 update (Image via Free Fire)

A new 6v6 Clash Squad mode has been added to Free Fire and is only available for custom room matches. This will provide a refreshing overall experience.

Training ground changes

A minor but significant change has been made to the Training Ground in the Free Fire OB30 update. The alterations in layout on the Combat Zone makes it easier for players to train their skills.

Character adjustment

Character balances have been made (Image via Free Fire)

In previous updates, Garena has brought in considerable changes to character's abilities, to offer balanced gameplay. The OB30 update has three characters nerfs: Chrono, Wukong, and Andrew “The Fierce” have been nerfed. On the other hand, Shirou has received a buff.

New treatment sniper and attachment

Treatment Sniper is the new weapon (Image via Free Fire)

Treatment Sniper is the new firearm available in battle royale mode. It functions like the treatment gun, i.e. it will inflict damage on the opponent and can be used on teammates to heal them. Also, Vest Thickener and Vest HP Booster are two new attachments in the update to help players upgrade their armor.

Expected APK file size

The expected APK file size is around 50 MB and users will further need the OBB file. The size of the update on the Google Play Store is 424 MB.

Play Store link

Once the developers have released the patch, players will be able to download it directly through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The links for both have been provided below:

Free Fire on Google Play Store: Click here

Free Fire on Apple App Store: Click here

Maintenance end time

Maintenance will end at 17:40 IST (Image via Free Fire)

Maintenance is already underway and the servers will be offline for the duration mentioned below:

Start time: 28 September from 8:30 IST (GMT +5:30)

End time: 28 September from 17:40 IST (GMT +5:30)

