Free Fire Booyah Ascension brings new legendary outfit with exclusive emotes

With the arrival of the Free Fire Booyah Day events, a whole new set of themed cosmetics made their way into the game. The legendary Alpha Flameborn Bundle is the most visually appealing and captivating among all the items incorporated in the game.

The legendary outfit is shipped with several unique features, including the opportunity to customize the color, an emote lead for the lobby, a special emote, and an arrival animation that further adds to its perceived value. The bundle is available in the recently added Booyah Ascension event.

New Alpha Flameborn Bundle added in Free Fire

The Booyah Ascension kicked off on 20 November 2021 and will remain accessible until 29 November 2021. During this event, players are required to make a spin to obtain the Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher, which will be necessary to redeem the grand prize.

Here are the exclusive items available from the event:

Pumpkin Bomb (Image via Free Fire)

Pumpkin Bomb: 1x Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher

The Dark Knight (Image via Free Fire)

The Dark Knight backpack: 2x Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher

Pumpkin Monster (Image via Free Fire)

Pumpkin Monster: 3x Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames (Image via Free Fire)

AK47 – Pumpkin Flames: 4x Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher

Alpha Flameborn Bundle (Image via Free Fire)

Alpha Flameborn Bundle: 5x Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher

The cost of a single spin is 20 diamonds, and users will get a discount of 10 diamonds if they purchase a pack of five spins.

Once players spend diamonds, they will receive rewards from the prize pool at random that will be reflected in the bag. They will be able to exchange three of these for another draw which might be a good option for a few players.

Items will display here (Image via Free Fire)

Since gamers are not guaranteed to obtain the items provided in a specific number of attempts, it is not possible to estimate the overall cost for attaining them. Some players might get it with just hundred diamonds, while it might cost a few thousand for others.

Steps to access the event and make spins

Step 1: You can access the Booyah Ascension interface by utilizing the icon present on the right side of the screen.

Make spin using diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: You should select the desired number of spins to get the Booyah Day Token Tower Voucher.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Step 3: You can then tap on the item from the Token Tower on the right side.

Edited by Siddharth Satish