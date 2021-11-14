Free Fire nickname change guide for beginners

When a new player joins Garena Free Fire, the game requires them to create an IGN. However, players end up making blunders while creating nicknames. Therefore, they are left with no choice other than to change the usernames in the game.

Users can make changes to their nicknames using a name change card or 390 diamonds. They have to join a Guild to procure a Free Fire name change card at 39 diamonds or 200 Guild tokens from the store.

Garena Free Fire: A step-by-step guide to change IGN

Tap on the profile banner present in the top-left corner of the home screen (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 1: Players should open the Free Fire append click on the profile options given in the top-left corner.

Click on the given edit icon (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 2: Tap on the edit icon in the profile where players can edit their in-game name.

Select the nickname box (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 3: Select the nickname box by clicking on the edit icon and filling up a new desirable one.

Enter the new IGN (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Step 4: Users can choose a nickname based on their Guild or a unique IGN that includes special fonts, capital letters, special characters, invisible ones, et cetera.

Step 5: If players have a name change card, they should choose the same option; otherwise, they will have to shell out 390 diamonds.

Step 6: Gamers will have to confirm the mode of payment (diamonds or name change card) in the final step.

Post the confirmation; the game will automatically update the IGN.

How to purchase a name change card in Garena Free Fire?

Name change card is available in the Guild Token menu in the store (Image via Free Fire)

Players have to join a guild to acquire a name change card. They will have to spend 39 diamonds or 200 guild tokens for each card. They can head to the Free Fire store’s redeem section to make the purchase.

Users can also keep an eye on in-game events, as some of them feature name change cards as free rewards.

