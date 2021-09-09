Free Fire OB30 Advance server: Download link, how to install, activation code and more details

Garena has finally made the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server available after a lengthy period of anticipation. Players can download it to their devices to test out all of the new features that the developers have implemented into the game.

The APK file has been made downloadable on the Free Fire Advance Server’s official website. However, users must remember that just downloading it wouldn’t provide them with access, and they will need an Activation Code to be accepted into the test server.

Download and other details of the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server

APK Download and installation

As previously mentioned, users can download the APK file for Free Fire OB30 Advance Server from its official website, which can be accessed through this link.

Here are the steps on downloading and installing the latest Advance server:

Step 1: To begin, gamers should navigate to the Advance Server website by clicking on the above link.

Step 2: Once gamers have reached the site, they must log in using the Facebook account that they used to register.

Download Apk option should be clicked in order to download the file (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, they will find the “Download Apk” option on their screens. Upon clicking this, the download for the Advance Server APK will commence.

Users should note that the APK file size is 721 MB, so they need to have enough space on their device before they can go ahead with the download.

Step 4: The “Install from Unknown Source” option should be enabled, and the APK file of the Free Fire OB30 Server has to be installed.

A dialog box appears, prompting gamers to enter the Activation Code (Image via Free Fire)

Step 5: After the installation, gamers can open the application of this server. A dialog box will show up, prompting players to enter the Activation Code.

Users can enter the Activation Code and enjoy playing the Free Fire OB30 Advance Server on their devices.

Activation Code and timeline

Following the completion of the registration, Garena delivers an Activation Code to a select number of players. Users should keep in mind that not everyone who registers will receive this. This is attributable to the fact that the server can only accommodate a specific number of participants.

Here's the timeline of the Advance Server

Timeline of the server:

Start of Free Fire OB30 Advance Server: 9 September 2021

End of Free Fire OB30 Advance Server: 16 September 2021

Edited by Siddharth Satish