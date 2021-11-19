Free Fire OB31 Advance Server activation code: How to get, eligibility, and end date

The Free Fire OB31 Advance Server was made accessible yesterday, allowing users to test out all the new features that will be included in the next update. It features a new character and pet, along with other content for players to have a look at.

The APK file for the application has been made freely available directly on the Advance Server website. However, not everyone is allowed entry into the server, and only those who have been issued with the activation code are permitted to do so.

Details about the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server activation code

As previously stated, for players to gain access to the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server, they should first acquire an activation code from the developers. Only a specified number of users will be provided with it because the test server has a limited capacity.

By completing the registration procedure, individuals can have a chance of receiving an activation code. The step-by-step guide on the same is as follows:

Step 1: To begin, all users must open a web browser on their devices and navigate to the Free Fire Advance Server website. Readers can also click on this link to go straight to the page.

Next, users must press the "Login Facebook" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players need to tap on the “Login Facebook” option that shows up on their screen. They will then have to sign in using their accounts.

This information has to be entered by players (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After doing so, a form will show up. Players will have to enter details like their name, email, and phone number to set up their profile.

Step 4: Once all the required details have been filled in, individuals should press “Join Now” to complete the registration.

Upon completion of all these steps, users will be registered for the Free Fire Advance Server.

End date

This is the timeline of the Advance Server (Image via Free Fire)

Free Fire OB31 Advance Server started back on 18 November and will be available to players for a week, i.e. until 25 November.

Since it is a separate application, users will not need to uninstall the regular client of Free Fire. Additionally, progress on the test server will not be carried over.

