How to download Free Fire Advance Server 2021 for OB31 update

Garena launches an Advance Server before releasing a Free Fire update, allowing users to test out upcoming features. The next version of the game, i.e. OB31 is almost here and is expected to be released in the upcoming weeks.

The download of the Advance Server for OB31 update has recently begun, and users may install it on their devices by utilizing the APK file that has been made available.

A guide to download and install Free Fire OB31 Advance Server

Download for the APK file of OB31 Advance Server has recently started (Image via Free Fire)

The developers have made the APK file available directly on the Advance Server website. Users can access it by pressing the following link:

Free Fire Advance Server website: Click here.

The following are the instructions for users to obtain and install the file:

Step 1: Gamers need to navigate to the official Free Fire Advance Server website using the link provided above. They must then login using the same Facebook account that was used to register.

Players should click on the "Login Facebook" button and sign in using their account (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Upon doing so, individuals will find a “Download APK” option on their screens. Once they click on that, the download for the file will begin.

Note: The APK file for the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server is 747 MB in size, which means that players’ devices must have sufficient space.

Step 3: Gamers will be required to enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting and install the file.

Step 4: Finally, the Free Fire OB31 Advance Server can be opened. Users can then enter the Activation Code to access the test server.

(An Activation Code is necessary for entering the server. It is only provided to a limited number of players after registration)

Server will be available on 18 November (Image via Free Fire)

Disclaimer: The new Advance Server will be made available on 18 November at 4:00 pm (GMT+8)

Edited by Siddharth Satish