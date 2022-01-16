Free Fire OB32 update features: New Charge Buster shotgun, Auto Pickup, and more

The Free Fire OB32 update is almost here and will be made available in the coming days. The players are ecstatic because the game will be getting plenty of new features with the launch.

Developers have already unveiled some of the features on the game's social media accounts and via a new episode of "What's Up Free Fire." They provide users with a sneak peek at the Charge Buster shotgun and other enhancements.

Features of the Free Fire OB32 update

New weapon – Charge Buster Shotgun

This is one of the main features of the OB32 update. Users were earlier able to try the weapon out in the recently concluded Advance Server. The shotgun has unique functionality, making it a firearm to look out for.

New Clash Squad season

New Clash Squad season will be starting (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

A new Clash Squad season will also be commencing soon after the patch takes place in the game. The ranks of the users will reset, and they will again have to grind to reach the higher tiers. This time around, the exclusive reward will be the 'Golden SKS.'

Alpine Map in Clash Squad and more changes

The Alpine Map was recently added to Free Fire, and fans have enjoyed playing it in the Battle Royale (BR) mode. The same will now be available in Clash Squad (CS) Ranked, where users can engage in 4vs4 matches.

There are a few other changes to the Clash Squad mode too. Users will find the stats and honors of their teammates on the loading screen.

Changes in settings

Changes in the settings (Image via Free Fire / YouTube)

A few alterations will be incorporated into the game's settings as well. One of the main ones is under the 'Auto Pickup' section, as users will be eligible to prioritize items they want to pick up. This will aid immensely in the battle royale mode, helping them to get the required supplies quicker.

Training ground changes

The Shooting Range is being revamped, and players will choose from three different difficulties in a mini-game. They can practice their aim and improve their overall performance on the battlefield through it. Additionally, there's a kill leader system in the combat zone.

Other changes

There will be several additional modifications, including weapon balancing and more. Garena will be adding a Parkour mode in Craftland, among other things.

Also Read Article Continues below

They will reveal more details in the patch notes, which will be released soon before the update's release.

Edited by Srijan Sen