Free Fire OB33 (MAX version) mystery character skills: All you need to know

Garena is almost set to release the Free Fire OB33 update, expected on 23 March. There are numerous changes and optimizations in the upcoming patch that will surely grab gamers' attention.

The new character is one of the most awaited additions to this battle royale title with an update. It generally gets hyped up in the community a couple of weeks before the release of the patch.

A new character in an OB update isn't always necessary, but it's anticipated to be there in the forthcoming one. The unique ability the character possesses is the ultimate reason why players wait for it.

Free Fire MAX OB33 mystery character skills

As of 15 March, the character's name hasn't been revealed. i.e., it is as yet a 'mystery character.' However, the ability name and workings have been divulged with the community thanks to the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server (10 March).

Swordsman's Wrath is the ability of the mystery character (Image via Garena)

Ability: Swordsman's Wrath

At the maximum level, with a cooldown time of 80 seconds, Swordsman's Wrath forms a frontal shield of 5-meter width that can reduce 80% weapon damage coming from the front. The shield lasts for six seconds, and one thing players must know is that when they try to fire, the shield disappears.

It will be a male character whose appearance has not been officially disclosed.

Tips for using Free Fire MAX OB33 mystery character's ability: Swordsman's Wrath

The shield reduces weapon damage from the front (Image via Garena)

Users can check out these pointers to use Swordsman's Wrath more efficiently:

1) They should consider the shield as a temporary mobile gloo wall.

2) Gamers can keep moving around so that the shield always faces the enemy. While in motion, they should get the camera angle and aim at the enemy's head. As soon as they press the fire button, the shield will disappear, and they'll be able to take down the foe.

3) It can be difficult to use in intense fight situations. However, practice can help users nail its proper execution in such a scenario.

4) Players should not stay open for long as the shield lasts only 6 seconds at its maximum level. They may try using a gloo wall or get behind a solid cover before the shield vanishes.

5) Gamers should always keep in mind that the shield doesn't block the weapon damage completely. Only 80% of the weapon damage will be blocked. The rest of the 20% will be pretty unpleasant.

6) The mystery character + Kelly + Shirou + Maxim is likely to be the best skill combination for this character.

Note: There is no guarantee that this mystery character will be in the Free Fire (MAX version) after the update. This article solely reflects the author's views.

