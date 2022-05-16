Free Fire OB34 Advance Server best features, download link, Activation Code details, and more

Garena's globally popular shooter, Free Fire, has millions of daily active players. To serve such a huge gamer base with new experiences, the developers introduce new features and adjustments to the game nearly every two months.

To maintain bug-free in-game content, before releasing every major open beta (OB) update, Garena launches a separate client version of the game on a temporary server called the Advance Server.

The anticipation for the Free Fire OB34 update is at its peak, and the Advance Server for this upcoming iteration is already live. Interested gamers can join it to check out new features and report various bugs in the recently added changes to earn diamonds for their permanent FF IDs.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Free Fire OB34 Advance Server details

As soon as the Advance Server went live, leaks of many features and changes to be released in the official version started circulating in the community. Some key features seen so far are listed below:

New mystery character with an active ability called Senses Shockwave

New pet- Finn with Dash Splash skill

New Weapon - M24 (Sniper)

Bomb Squad ranked mode with new maps

New option added in the settings to recover guest account

Several changes to be experienced while playing a BR mode match

Character ability adjustment to Alok, Chrono, Skyler, Xayne, Kenta, Misha, etc.

Guide to register for OB34 Advance Server to get APK download link and Activation Code

The OB34 Advance server will conclude on 23 May. Therefore, interested players should quickly enroll on this server. They can go through the following guide:

Step 1: Go to the dedicated official Advance Server webpage. They may get there via this link.

The official Advance server page (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Two sign-up options, i.e., Facebook and Google, can be seen. A Facebook account is recommended with which users have created your Free Fire ID.

Step 3: A form will be displayed asking for several details. Fill out the form only with genuine and active information.

The email and mobile number provided must be active (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once registered, users will see an APK download button. They can click on that to download the APK file of the Advance server on their devices.

The Advance Server APK can be downloaded easily without any limitations. Indeed, the activation code plays the most significant role while logging into the server. Only the correct activation code allows users to enter the server.

The Activation Code is required to login to the Advance server (Image via Garena)

Garena solely distributes the Activation Code to only selected users. This code is unique for everyone. One cannot use someone else's code for themselves. In short, those who have registered for the Advance server must wait patiently until they get the code directly from the official team.

The code can be sent via email or any means provided in the form. Therefore, it is highly advised for users to download the APK file once they have received the Activation Code.

Note: It is not guaranteed that all the Advance Server features mentioned in this article will arrive in the Free Fire OB34 patch update.

