Free Fire OB34 update APK download: How to download latest update on Android

Garena Free Fire OB34 version is now live across almost all the servers globally. Thus, users all around the globe can update their games to enjoy the latest in-game content while also availing themselves of free login rewards, including Magic Cube (Garena Free Fire MAX-exclusive) and Lucky Royale vouchers.

The new patch update has introduced various adjustments in terms of game modes like Battle Royale, Craftland, and Clash Squad.

At the same time, users will be able to spot a series of additions in the game, including new guns. Furthermore, developers have made many optimizations to characters and weapons.

Garena Free Fire OB34 version: A step-by-step guide to installing the latest updates (Android)

Gamers can download the OB34 update from the Google Play Store (Image via Google Play)

The May update is now available in the Google Play Store for everyone, as it has been hours since the maintenance break ended. Thus, users can follow the steps below to install the game to the latest OB34 version:

Step 1: Android users must spot and open the Google Play Store on their smartphones/tablets.

Step 2: Players can then use the search box on top of the main screen UI to browse for "Garena Free Fire or FF MAX," depending on their preference.

Indian gamers can only find the MAX variant on the Play Store as the original game was banned in February 2022.

Step 3: One should click on the "install/update" button depending upon whether they already have the game on their device or not.

Step 4: After installing the OB34 version, players should open the game and download the additional file packages for the update.

To play the game on a PC, users will have to download an Android emulator (Image via BlueStacks)

If users want to download the new version of the game on their PCs, they can use an Android emulator like BlueStacks, Gameloop, MEmu, or NoxPlayer.

One can download these emulators from their official websites, which one can access using any search engine on a PC.

Once the users have finished installing their desired emulator on their PC, they can launch the same and use the Google Play Store to install Garena Free Fire or the MAX variant. Gamers will have to follow the steps given above to install the OB34 update.

The availability of the APK files

The APK download links are available on the game's official website exclusively in the Indian region (Image via Garena)

As already mentioned, Garena's flagship BR shooter is banned in the Indian region. Instead, fans can download the MAX variant to enjoy the latest in-game content.

However, Garena has also provided the APK links for the MAX version and the original game. One can get these APK links from Free Fire's official website.

Since the download links for both games are available exclusively in the Indian region, fans should avoid downloading the lighter version and go for the MAX variant to access their accounts and other in-game features.

