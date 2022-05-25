Garena is set to launch its latest update for Free Fire. The OB34 patch feature add-ons like new events, maps, modes, weapons, and many other exciting additions.

However, players will have to wait for some time as the developers take down the servers to launch new features to the game.

Free Fire OB34 update download link and APK installation guide

Garena shut down all servers at 9.30 am IST today to launch the new OB34 update. Users can expect the servers to be working from 5.10 pm IST onwards, meaning they can't access or open the title until the maintenance break ends.

OB34 APK installation guide (Image via Garena)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to successfully install the latest OB34 update in Free Fire:

Users can download the new FF OB34 update from the official website or their respective app store. They can head to the official website or click on this URL to get the direct download link for the game's APK file. Players must click on the Download APK file tab to start the download for the latest update. Upon clicking on the Download button, the game will start downloading with a total size of around 704 MB.

Another method gamers can use to download the new FF OB34 update is from the Google Play Store or App Store. For this, players are only required to search for Free Fire in their smartphone's app store.

If the new update has arrived for their devices, individuals can click on the Update option to install the new update on their smartphone.

Key features of OB34 update

1) New M24 weapon

The new OB34 update will feature a new bolt action sniper rifle called M24. It has an impressive base damage of 88, which can take down an enemy player instantly. The other attributes of the weapon include:

Rate of Fire: 0.8

0.8 Magazine: 15

2) Armor upgrades

With the OB34 update, users will be able to upgrade to level 3 armor from a level 2 armor. To do this, a new armor update button will be added to the game. It will be a handy feature to get extra armor protection from opponents and defeat them.

3) Weapon adjustments

The developers have made various important adjustments to numerous weapons for a much better gaming experience for all players.

FAMAS: Range -10%

M14: Damage -3%, range -4%

M4A1-Z: Rate of fire -3%

SCAR: Armor penetration +8%

GROZA: Armor penetration -8%

VSS: Rate of fire -10%

UMP: Minimum damage -15%

Kar98K: Rate of fire -10%

Kar98K-I: Gun switch time 0.4 → 0.6

Treatment Sniper: Overheat cooling speed +8%, magazine +50%

AC80: Rate of fire -10%

Fans can expect the game to be up and running in a few hours, if it is not already running.

