Free Fire OB34 update Partner Program and V Badge eligibility revealed

In today's age, developers of many popular online games support their streamers, and Free Fire is no different. Garena has ensured that content creators get various perks through its Partner Program. It even allows players to get financial compensation from developers if they maintain a specific frequency in producing the game's exclusive content.

Creators who apply and join the program receive verification with a V Badge in the game, a special symbol that one can showcase in their profile. However, due to the eligibility criteria of the Partner Program, only a few creators get a chance to join. Consequently, V Badge is highly rare in any Garena Free Fire server around the globe.

Garena Free Fire's Partner Program: Eligibility criteria to get V Badge after the OB34 update

The Partner Program doesn't have identical eligibility criteria for every server, and it varies from one region to another due to the active userbase. However, fans can still get an idea of the requirements through the following criteria for joining the Partner Program on the Indian server:

Applicants must have a YouTube channel with a minimum of 100k subscribers.

The channel should have at least 80% of content related to Garena Free Fire, and the moderators from the server will consider the last 30-day activity.

If applicants want financial compensation, their last 30-day activity on their YouTube channel should have more than 95% FF/FF MAX content.

In the last 30 days, the aggregate of views must be more than 300k.

One should maintain consistency in producing content on YouTube and social media activity.

The quality of the content featured on the channel must be top-notch.

Creators should regulate their content and keep it engaging, non-offensive, and clean.

One should be thoroughly professional and hard working.

Applicants should have a drive for success and a passion for content creation in gaming.

The required number of subscribers and views change from server to server, while some regions also accept the Booyah app and Facebook as an alternative to YouTube. Thus, applicants should have a look at the Partner Program's official website on their server.

In the case of Indian players, Garena's flagship BR game has been banned in the country, while the MAX variant is still available in the Play Store. Hence, creators willing to apply for the V Badge should produce the FF MAX content instead of the original eponymous variant.

Here's how players can apply for the Partner Program in any region:

Step 1: Applicants should use a web browser to search with the keyword "Free Fire Partner Program." They can tap on the relevant result while ignoring any copy-cat website with fraudulent claims.

Website link for Indian users: https://partnerprogram.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Users should read the eligibility criteria for their server before tapping on the "Apply" or "Join" button given on the website.

Step 3: The website will redirect users to an application form, which they must fill in with correct information. They should proofread the fields before tapping on "submit."

Once users have submitted their applications, they must wait for a response from the moderators on their server. If their application gets approved, they will receive all the perks of Free Fire's Partner Program, alongside a V Badge.

