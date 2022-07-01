Free Fire OB35 update: Activation Code and APK download process for Advance Server

Free Fire players can rejoice as the official release date for the Advance Server for the upcoming OB update has been announced. The APK file will become available on the official website on July 7, 2022. However, only a limited number of players will get the chance to access the unreleased content via APK.

It is a well-known fact that the Advance Server is a testing phase that 111dots Studio (developers) brings prior to every patch update for the game. Only players with a unique Activation Code can log in to the Garena Free Fire Advance Server APK, and developers send the code only to a certain number of registered players.

Garena Free Fire OB35: Downloading the Advance Server APK and getting the Activation Code

The Activation Code will allow players to access the OB35 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The APK file for the Advance Server will become available on the official website on July 7, but players can register now and receive the Activation Code. This article will cover the Activation Code generation method and the download method for OB35 Advance Server APK:

Step 1: Players need to visit the official website, and they can do so by copying this link "https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/" and pasting the same in any web browser.

Google or Facebook account should be linked to the player ID (Image via Garena)

Step 2: On the homepage of Advance Server's official website, players can spot two sign-in methods: Google and Facebook. Players can choose the platform linked to their FF and FF MAX player ID to register/sign in.

Step 3: The website will ask players to provide their active Email ID to proceed further, and players will need to provide one for a successful registration.

Step 4: After successful registration, players will be automatically redirected to the APK download page, which will also feature a unique Activation Code. Players need to copy the code as they will have to use it later.

Both download link and Activation Code for OB35 Advance Server will be available on the APK download page (Image via Garena)

Steps to download the OB35 Advance Server APK for Free Fire

The APK link is unavailable for now and will be accessible between July 7 - 14. Therefore, players will have to log in again on the website to download the Advance Server APK file once it becomes available.

On July 7, players can follow the steps given below to download the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server APK:

Step 1: Log in to their account on the official Advance Server website using Google or Facebook. Players should use the same platform they used for registration.

Step 2: After signing in, players can use the given link to download the Free Fire APK client for the Advance Server. The link is only available for Android users, and the app size will be roughly similar to the one available on the Play Store.

Step 3: Players can install the APK on their device or use an Android emulator to install the same on their PC.

Step 4: After players have installed the Free Fire Advance Server APK, they should copy the Activation Code and use the same to open and start the game.

Note: Indian players can use the same download method to install Advance Server APK, as the same will work in their country despite the ban on Free Fire.

