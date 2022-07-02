Free Fire OB35 update: Advance Server release date and time for Indian server (2022)

Free Fire and its MAX variant's previous patch update, OB34, was launched globally by Garena on May 25, 2022. The May update brought an array of optimizations and additions to both games, with a notable change being the significant decrease in the file size on the Google Play Store.

Both Free Fire and its MAX version now have a download size of less than 500 MB. Fans can expect similar optimizations in the next patch update, OB35, which may make the experience more user-friendly. They can also check out the OB35 Advance Server, which will provide a peek at the unreleased content.

Garena Free Fire OB35: The Advance Server is arriving two weeks before the patch update

The OB35 Advance Server will open on 7 July 2022 (Image via Garena)

In the past few days, 111dots Studio (developers) have unveiled the release schedule for the OB35 Advance Server, which is expected to go online on July 7, 2022. The Advance Server will remain open until July 14, 2022, almost a week before the OB35 patch update's launch.

However, devs haven't revealed the Advance Server's launch time. There isn't any fixed time for the launch, and the release schedule varies for each individual server. Still, Indian users can expect the OB35 Advance Server to become active between 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM.

Indian users shouldn't worry about the accessibility of the OB35 Advance Server APK in their country. Unlike the app available in the Play store, the Advance Server APK file is a modified variant that one can easily install all over the globe.

Players will have to register with their Google or Facebook account to get the APK download link and Activation Code (Image via Garena)

At the moment, the APK link is unavailable, but players can get the Activation Code for the Advance Server by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Players should open the official website for the Advance Server using the link – https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Users can employ a Google or Facebook account for sign-in/registration purposes. Gamers should ensure that their accounts (Google or FB) are linked to their Free Fire player ID.

Step 3: They should fill in and submit their active email address to complete the registration.

Step 4: After successfully registering the Advance Server program, the website will log the players in and redirect them to the webpage with the APK client's download link and Activation Code.

Players can generate the Activation Code before the Advance Server's launch (Image via Garena)

The download link will appear on the webpage after July 7, 2022, while players can access the Activation Code anytime. However, they must be careful after receiving the Activation Code as the same is unique, and only a limited number of users get them. Thus, players won't be able to use it more than once.

Note: Despite the ban on Free Fire, the OB35 Advance Server APK client will be accessible in India.

