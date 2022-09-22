Free Fire OB36 update APK download: How to download latest update on Android

The Free Fire OB36 update is now available, and its release has been met with overwhelming excitement from the community. Just like previous updates to the game, numerous innovative features have been incorporated alongside adjustments and improvements to existing ones to enhance the user experience and overall gameplay.

Furthermore, Garena will be giving away free rewards to users as part of the ‘Login After Patch’ event. Those who have downloaded the latest version only need to log in to claim the items, which include Vouchers and Weapon Loot Crates.

If users are yet to download the OB36 update on their devices, they can check out the guide provided below.

Disclaimer: Due to Free Fire’s ban in India, gamers from the nation are advised not to download the battle royale title on their devices. They may, however, get the latest update of the MAX version as it is not among the suspended applications.

A step-by-step guide on downloading the Free Fire OB36 update for Android devices

Any player using an Android smartphone simply has to head to the Google Play Store to get the new Free Fire OB36 update. You can follow the steps outlined below to download the same:

Step 1: First, you must open the Google Play Store on your device and search for the game.

Alternatively, you can also use this link to get to the game’s Google Play Store page directly.

Go to the game's Google Play Store page to download it (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 2: You may tap on the ‘Update’ option to start the download process for the new update. It is around 309 MB in size, so it is important to ensure that you have sufficient storage space on your device.

If you do not have an older version of Free Fire, you will instead see the ‘Install’ button on the Google Play Store. In that case, you will have a download size of 532 MB.

Once the download has been completed, you can open the game and experience the different features introduced by the developers.

Top features of the OB36 update

The OB36 update has resulted in the addition of several unique features (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are some of the main features added in by the new update:

Tatsuya character

Tatsuya is a new character introduced in the OB36 update, who has an active ability called ‘Rebel Rush.’

Using this ability, players can dash forward at high speeds for 0.2 seconds. This ability can accumulate up to two uses at one time, with a 5-second cooldown between the uses.

Fang pet

A new pet named Fang has been added in-game and it has a unique Wolf Pact skill.

Whenever a foe knocks down a teammate, the player will get 10 EP if HP is full or 5 HP if HP is not full. This does not exceed the HP/EP limit and has a 40-second cooldown.

Treatment Laser Gun (To heal teammates)

Damage: 0

Rate of Fire: 67

Range: 17

Reload Speed: 0

Magazine: 30

Accuracy: 100

Movement speed: 74

Armor penetration: 0

Click here to check out the patch notes and learn about the update’s features.

Note: Users are advised not to download Free Fire from unofficial sources. They can end up harming their devices and may contain malware.

