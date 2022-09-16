Free Fire OB36 update: When will Garena release latest patch for all platforms?

After organizing an Advance Server program for Free Fire OB36 earlier this month, Garena announced the release date for the final version a few days back. Publishers have confirmed that Free Fire/FF MAX OB36 will arrive on 21 September 2022, i.e., the last day of Clash Squad-Ranked Season 14.

Since Garena has been unveiling crucial details about the upcoming patch for its popular BR shooter, fans will find out about the exact release schedule a few days before the rollout. However, it is worth noting that the upcoming update will be released for all platforms on the same day.

Garena Free Fire update: The OB36 version is expected to roll out on 21 September for all platforms

It is a well-known fact that Garena Free Fire and its MAX variant are mobile games, so their available platforms include Android, iOS, and iPadOS. Hence, Garena will launch the latest version exclusively for the mentioned platforms.

Garena has followed the precedent of releasing the patch update for its famous BR games on the same day for all the platforms. Moreover, the Singaporean publishers have announced only one release date for OB36, i.e., 21 September.

Garena takes the FF/FF MAX servers down for maintenance on the day of the update's release

Additionally, the game usually receives that update at different times across varying time zones, servers, and regions. However, the rollout schedule usually remains uniform across platforms for a particular server.

For example, Indian users usually start receiving the update around 9:30 - 10:00 (IST), and the maintenance break lasts for hours on all platforms. Thus, players get access to the game in the evening after the break ends.

Hence, users should expect a similar release schedule as previous server updates.

How to download the OB36 update after 21 September?

How to download the latest FF/FF MAX update on your Android/iOS/iPadOS devices

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading the latest Free Fire update after 21 September 2022 (launch date):

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store/Apple App Store on your Android/iOS/iPadOS devices.

Step 2: Use the application store search box to browse Free Fire or its MAX variant.

Step 3: Tap on the relevant result and click the install or update button, depending on whether you have installed the game on your device or not.

Step 4: The download and installation will take a few minutes, so be patient and tap the open button once it appears.

Step 5: Download the additional update files and use any social media platform to log into the game. You can also use the guest login method, but it will not provide the luxury of synchronization and will result in a loss of progress upon uninstallation.

You can also download and install the latest update for the game or its MAX version on your PC or laptop. The only condition to do so is to install an Android emulator beforehand. You can consider some popular emulators like BlueStacks, Gameloop, NoxPlayer, et cetera, to install the OB36 update.

