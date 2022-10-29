Free Fire OB37 Advance Server APK release date, download process, link, and more

Every Free Fire update is preceded by the release of a special Advance Server, a client that serves as a testing environment for new and upcoming features. With the ongoing version set to close in a few days, all eyes are set on the OB37 Advance Server and the registrations for it have already commenced.

The client is exclusive to the Android platform and can be downloaded using the APK file offered on the official webpage. Furthermore, it is only a matter of days before gamers can get first-hand experience by accessing the Advance Server.

Read through the following sections to learn more about the download and activation process alongside several other important details.

Free Fire OB37 Advance Server APK will be available from November 3

The registrations for the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server kicked off recently, and the release is around the corner. As per the official timeline posted on the website, the details are as follows:

The official timeline for the OB37 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Server open: November 3, 2022

Server close: November 11, 2022

The download will also be available on the start date, i.e., November 3, 2022. You can register on the official website to receive an Activation Code, which is necessary to access the client upon its release to enjoy the new features.

Steps to download Free Fire OB37 Advance APK and activate it

You may follow the steps given below to download the Advancer Server APK file and install it:

Step 1: First, open the official website in any web browser. This link will take you directly to the webpage.

Sign in to the account used at the time of registration (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Sign in to the account previously utilized at the time of registration.

Suppose this is your first time signing up on the website. In that case, you may use the platform associated with your Free Fire account. The available options are Facebook and Google. If you don't have an account with any of these, you may create one before proceeding because an error will appear otherwise.

You will also have to enter a valid email ID to complete the registration and possibly receive an Activation Code.

The download will be available at a later date (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the Download APK button to commence the download. Ensure sufficient space is available for installation before proceeding ahead.

It is strongly advised that you download the APK only through official sources and not through other sources, as they might poss a virus risk.

Step 4: Install the APK file on your Android device and then launch the client.

You may now input the Activation Code into the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Sign in as a guest and enter the redeem code when prompted.

The download for the Free Fire Advance Server APK is open to all individuals, but access is only limited to those with an Activation Code. There is no way around this. If you have not received one yet, then you may access this webpage to get it.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play Free Fire or its Advance Server. Instead, they can try the new features upon their release in the regular version.

Poll : 0 votes