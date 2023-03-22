Free Fire OB39 update: APK link, download size, and more

The highly anticipated Free Fire OB39 update has finally arrived, bringing along a number of new features that will keep the community engaged in the coming months. Once the maintenance break ends in a few hours, players across the world will gain access to all of the latest exciting content.

The Awakened Alvaro, a new Orion character, character ability rework, weapon balancing, and other changes are among the major additions made by Garena with the release of the OB39 patch. Shortly after the update is officially released, a brand new Clash Squad Ranked Season will become available, with a Gold Royale kicking off as well.

Interested readers can find further details on downloading the Free Fire OB39 update in the section below.

Detailed guide on how to download Free Fire OB39 update on Android devices

As mentioned above, the Free Fire OB39 update has been made available globally and can be downloaded on different platforms. Players can use their respective App Stores on their devices to obtain the latest version of Free Fire.

Although Android users can make use of the latest APK files available online, doing so isn't advised because it's always preferable to download from official sources, with the developers recommending the same.

Provided below is a link to the game's Google Play Store page, through which the game can be directly downloaded:

Google Play Store page: Click here.

If you're unaware of the steps on how to install the game using the Google Play Store, follow the steps outlined below:

You may use the Google Play Store to download the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 1: Use the link above to visit the game's Google Play Store page or search for it manually by opening the Play Store on your device.

Step 2: You must click on the "Update/Install" button once the page appears on your screen. If you already have a version installed, you will find the "Update" option available. You will see the "Install" option if you're going for a fresh download.

As such, the size of the game's OB39 update is 197 MB, whereas the size of a fresh installation is 376 MB. It's important to note that these sizes may vary depending on the device and platform.

Here's the size of the game's OB39 update (Image via Google Play Store)

Accordingly, you must ensure that you have sufficient storage space available on your device to download and install the game successfully.

Step 3: After the latest OB39 version gets downloaded on your device, you can load up the game and try out the different features that Garena has introduced.

You can only access the game's servers after the maintenance break ends, which is why you must patiently wait for it to conclude. Maintenance timings may vary slightly depending on your server.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is prohibited in India, and users from the nation must avoid downloading the game. However, they can continue to play the MAX version as the government hasn't prohibited it.

