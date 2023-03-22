Free Fire OB39 update maintenance schedule, server downtime, and release time

Garena is gearing up to deliver the second major Free Fire update of the year on March 22, 2023. The patch comes after days of extensive testing as part of the Advance Server earlier this month, where players caught glimpses of the features in the pipeline.

The patch notes have also been published on the official website, and the update strongly emphasizes the character system, abilities, and weapon balances, among other aspects that will improve the game. As is common practice for any Free Fire update, there will be a maintenance break on the day of the patch to ensure a smooth transition to the new version.

Maintenance details are also available, and the following section provides relevant information to readers.

Free Fire OB39 maintenance schedule

Garena has reduced the duration of the scheduled break for the Free Fire OB39 update, enabling players to experience the feature sooner than in previous updates. Nonetheless, during maintenance, the game will be completely inoperable. However, players will be able to test the latest features.

The developers have started revealing the maintenance schedule on their regional social media handles. As per the post on the European page, the timings for the same are as follows:

Start time: March 23, 2023, at 3:30 am (GMT+0)

March 23, 2023, at 3:30 am (GMT+0) End time: March 23, 2023, at 8:00 am (GMT+0)

The exact maintenance timing for each server can vary by about half an hour, although the general timings usually remain consistent.

Moreover, the patch is usually available for download during the server downtime, and given the shorter break this time, users can expect the OB39 update to become available at about 4 am to 5 am (GMT +0).

Irrespective of whether players have installed the latest version, they still cannot play the game until the servers return online.

OB39 update features

The developers have multiple changes in the character system (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB39 update has a bevy of new features, and some of the new content revealed in the patch notes is as follows:

Changes to character and pet mechanism

Changes to the pet system

New Orion character

New Alvaro “Rageblast”

Character rework and balance

In the match quest

Map changes

New modes

Weapon balance and adjustment

Craftland changes

For detailed patch notes for the OB39 update, click here.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. They may engage in the MAX variant, which is not among the restricted applications.

