Free Fire OB39 weapon balances and character adjustments

With the wait finally over, Garena has officially released the highly anticipated Free Fire OB39 update and the maintenance period has concluded ahead of the announced time. This means that players can dive into the updated game right now and experience all of the new content that the developers have to offer.

The update covers most of the bases and brings in some important features, including modes and map changes, but the key element of this patch is certainly the characters and weapons. In addition to new abilities and guns, the developers have overhauled the entire character and pet system.

Free Fire OB39 update: Character and weapon balances

In addition to the character adjustments, Garena has reworked a few abilities to provide an optimal gaming experience. Here's a quick overview of the character and weapon balances in the recently released Free Fire OB39 update.

Character balance

Kenta (Swordsman's Wrath)

Kenta's ability (Image via Garena)

The amount of damage that Kenta's shield absorbs has been increased to 60%. Additionally, the damage reduction reduces to 20% while players are firing. The duration of the ability and its cooldown time has been left untouched.

Alok (Drop the Beat)

Alok's ability (Image via Garena)

Garena has reduced the HP recovery of Alok in Free Fire, as it previously gave users too much of an advantage in various situations. Now, players can only regain 3 HP per second for 10 seconds, while the cooldown time has been reduced to 45 seconds to compensate.

Santino (Shape Splitter)

Santino's ability (Image via Garena)

Santino was officially released in Free Fire along with the OB38 update. The developers have now changed the character's ability, allowing his spawned mannequin to travel independently. Aside from this minor change, the skill remains unchanged.

Character rework

Xayne (Xtreme Encounter)

Xayne's ability (Image via Garena)

Xtreme Encounter now provides players with 50 temporary HP for eight seconds. Further building on this, the HP healing effects have been boosted by 75%. This skill is subjected to a 75-second cooldown period.

Otho (Memory Mist)

Otho's ability (Image via Garena)

Memory Mist allows players to tag their enemies within a 20-meter range and slow their movement speed by 25% after an opponent has been knocked down. These effects only last four seconds.

Dasha (Partying On)

Dasha's ability (Image via Garena)

Since Dasha's skill lacked purpose, the developers have completely reworked it in Free Fire. After defeating an opponent, players enter a special Highlight mode in which their fire rate increases by 18% and movement speed increases by 12%.

These effects are active for only six seconds. However, there's an interesting added element to this ability. If players consecutively take down enemies, the cooldown will reset, and users will receive a further 4% increase in their rate of fire beside a 3% boost in movement speed.

Ford (Iron Will)

Ford's ability (Image via Garena)

Ford's Iron Will ability will provide players with a healing effect of 10 HP per second for three seconds while taking damage. The cooldown time is 20 seconds, and the active skill resets immediately after release.

Weapon balances

Multiple weapons have been balanced (Image via Garena)

Rifles

M14-I, M14-II, and M14-III: Rate of fire decreased by 5%

FAMAS-I and FAMAS-II: Damage of the third bullet increased by 8%

FAMAS-III: Damage of the third bullet increased by 15%

Scar-I, Scar-II, and Scar-III: Rate of fire decreased by 3%

SMG

UMP: Muzzle slot is no longer available

Muzzle slot is no longer available P90: Damage increased by 10%, accuracy by 20%, and the gun now features a built-in silencer

Marksman Rifle

AC80: Damage increased by 20%, and headshot effect range decreased by 20%

Damage increased by 20%, and headshot effect range decreased by 20% Woodpecker: Headshot effect range reduced by 20%

Shotgun

M1887: Minimum damage reduced by 10% and minimum range by 25%

Pistol

M500: Headshot effect range reduced by 20%

Sniper

M24: Now penetrates Gloo Walls to inflict 40% damage to enemies similar to M82B and also inflicts twice regular damage to Gloo Wall.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to play Free Fire. Instead, they can enjoy the latest additions and changes in the MAX version as it's not included in the list of prohibited applications.

