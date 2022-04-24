Best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok for easy Booyah

DJ Alok is probably one of the best characters in Free Fire that players can use for a supporting role. His ability, Drop The Beat, is centered around helping and boosting teammates' performances in battle.

With him in the squad, the chances of dying are very low as long as the user can take control of the character well. Although he's already strong, using a few pets will drastically improve his combat capabilities.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Use these Free Fire pets in conjunction with DJ Alok to improve his performance on the battlefield

5) Mr. Waggor

Given that DJ Alok plays a supporting role in combat, he's the perfect character to provide tactical benefits to the team. What better tactical benefits can there be above gloo walls?

With the help of Mr. Waggor's skill, Smooth Gloo, the character will be able to provide the squad or himself with additional gloo wall grenades. During the late-game, this will prove invaluable to success.

4) Sensei Tig

Certain characters in Free Fire can mark their opponents during combat. This allows the rest of the squad to focus their fire and eliminate the threat swiftly. If DJ Alok were to be marked during a fight, the same fate might befall him.

To avoid this scenario, players can use Sensei Tig. His skill, Nimble Ninja, reduces the duration of marked skills by 30% at the base level and 50% when maxed out. This will allow the character to keep a low profile and remain hidden from sight.

3) Night Panther

The Night Panther is a rather overlooked pet in the game. However, its skill is one of the best in circulation. It is called Weight Training and allows the user to carry more items in the inventory.

This skill is useful for DJ Alok as the extra inventory space can be used to carry supplies for the team. This can include both healing and lethal utility items. This will add to the tactical prowess of the character.

2) Robo

Robo offers great tactical support to all the characters in Free Fire. However, given DJ Alok's role as a supporting class, the perks can be utilized by him well. Robo's skill, Wall Enforcement, adds a shield to a gloo wall when placed.

This shield adds more hit points to the gloo wall, making it harder to destroy. Given how DJ Alok has to position himself well to make the most of his ability, the gloo wall can be placed to buy him some time to heal teammates.

1) Rockie

Of all the pets that can be paired with DJ Alok in Free Fire, Rockie is the best. His skill, Stay Chill, reduces the cooldown time for character abilities in the game. This allows the characters to use their abilities more often.

In the case of DJ Alok, having a lower cooldown time allows him to use his ability more frequently. This, in turn, ensures that he can keep his squad at full HP at all times.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

