Free Fire OB40 update download size for Android and iOS (MAX version)

Following the massive success of the OB39 patch in Free Fire MAX, Garena has given a green signal for the release of the latest OB40 patch. Mobile gamers using Android and iOS devices can easily navigate to an authorized digital storefront to install the crowd-favorite battle royale title. With no maintenance break this time, players can enjoy the new features as soon as they update the title to the latest variant.

Free Fire MAX OB40: Different download sizes and installation process for iOS and Android device users

FF MAX OB40 update can be downloaded from Play Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Free Fire MAX players across the globe who already possess the popular BR title on their Android smartphones need to download the OB40 update with a size of 277 MB. However, those who are installing the MAX variant for the first time must download the entire application, which will have a total size of 605 MB.

OB40 download size on iOS and iPadOS (Image via Apple App Store)

Meanwhile, on iOS and iPadOS (Apple App Store), the title has a download size of 1.2 GB. Players must download the entire app to enjoy it on their Apple devices.

How can Free Fire MAX players install the Open Beta 40 version on iOS and Android devices?

Similar to previous updates of the title, installing the latest OB (Open Beta) 40 patch update on Android and iOS (or iPadOS) is easy. Here's a step-by-step guide that FF MAX players need to follow:

Step 1: Open the digital storefronts (Google Play Store or Apple's App Store) on your device based on its OS.

Step 2: In the application store, click on the search box and note down Free Fire MAX. Once found, click on the relevant application.

Step 3: Click on the update/install button, depending on the game's status on the device.

Step 4: Once updated/installed, launch the game and download the available additional update files, if any.

Step 5: Log into the popular title using your preferred social media, including the guest account.

If you use a guest account, you will not have to provide a social media account to play the game. However, you cannot save your progress online and will eventually lose access once you install it. It is recommended to bind your account to safely store your in-game progress and data.

The same installation guide could be helpful if you try downloading Free Fire's MAX variant on your PC or laptop. However, you must remember to install an Android emulator (like BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and GameLoop) on your PC before following the aforementioned process.

Note: FF MAX is not officially available on the Apple App Store in India due to restrictions imposed by the government. Hence, players hailing from the country and using iOS devices must refrain themselves from playing the game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes