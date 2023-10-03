Free Fire OB42 Advance Server Activation Codes: List, steps to get, and more

Free Fire OB42 Advance Server is just around the corner. Players have begun swarming the official website and registering to get the Activation Code. This unique code serves as a one-time ticket to access the special client designed to test the new features before they are incorporated into the game with the update's launch.

It is worth emphasizing that due to the high demand, Garena is issuing a limited number of codes for each iteration. Thus, even after the application, not everyone receives it.

With that said, this article provides a list of valid OB42 Advance Server Activation Codes for one's benefit.

Free Fire OB42 Advance Server Activation Code list

You can get an Activation Code through registration (Image via Garena)

Listed below are Free Fire OB42 Advance Server Activation Codes that you can utilize:

6KHUMM3QPHZG85RN S44M12H91MF9U5T8 4RN7KPVDS09ZPIEY 991WQQHRB0ZHMUFW H11JFXJ5HI8O81JY FT6C2E8QEZ5CIDRJ XJB2JRH1A4IJWNQW L7QYNAEH9P3KV2K1 HBENM42BSNZ2ZX85 9UMPWMUE69RU52PB QYFQXD22HPG9X66O

The OB42 Advance Server is scheduled to start on October 13, 2023, before ending on October 27, 2023. The APK download begins on the opening day and will be available to everyone. However, only those with a valid Activation Code can test the new features.

Note: You can use the Free Fire OB42 Advance Server Activation Codes only once. While the codes above are valid, if you receive an error, another user has likely already claimed it, and you will not be able to use it.

How to generate your own Free Fire OB42 Advance Server Activation Code

You cannot register for Advance Server with a guest ID (Image via Garena)

Follow the steps below to register for Free Fire OB42 Advance Server and receive an Activation Code:

Step 1: Visit the official Advance Server website on any web browser.

Step 2: Sign in using a Facebook or Google account associated with your account. Consequently, those with guest IDs cannot register for the Advance Server.

Step 3: Provide an active email address to complete the registration procedure. Subsequently, the application will be sent, and if the developers pass it, you will receive the Activation Code.

How to submit bugs to get Diamonds from Free Fire OB42 Advance Server

The main contributor receives 1000 Diamonds in their account (Image via Garena)

Garena has a bug hunter program that incentivizes players to report bugs in the OB42 Advance Server. You can follow these instructions for a chance to receive the premium in-game currency in your account:

Step 1: Play the Advance Server, and in case you find any glitches in the client, record a video or take a screenshot as proof.

Step 2: Access the Advance Server website and sign in to your account.

Step 3: Browse through the bug report section and describe the issue you encountered alongside relevant proof. Submit the report.

Subsequently, you might receive Diamonds in your global account.

